EA FC 24 leak hints at Kyle Walker arriving as a Winter Wildcards player

The Winter Wildcards promo is now in full swing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media suggests that Kyle Walker will also be part of the promo roster. While it has not been revealed whether the Manchester City defender will arrive as an SBC, objective, or in packs, his inclusion is definitely exciting news for gamers around the globe.

With the leak hinting at the Englishman receiving a Winter Wildcards version, it is also a possibility that EA Sports will release a position-swapped version. Kyle Walker has had several center-back versions in Ultimate Team over the years, and his rapid pace will make him an ideal candidate for that position in the current meta of EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Kyle Walker is rumored to arrive as a Winter Wildcards player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After securing a historic treble victory last season, it comes as no surprise that Manchester City features one of the most impressive and overpowered rosters in EA FC 24. Despite being slightly downgraded overall, Kyle Walker has retained his overpowered attributes and is widely regarded as an elite-tier wing-back. His rumored Winter Wildcards version has the potential to eclipse the competition.

The Winter Wildcards event has already introduced some incredible players, with boosted versions of superstars like Pele, Ronaldo, Van Dijk, and Putellas being up for grabs. This makes the possible inclusion of the Englishman even more exciting.

What will Winter Wildcards Kyle Walker look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the exact position, overall rating, and stats of the leaked card have not been revealed, FIFATradingRomania predicts that he could be an 86-rated right-back with the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 64

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 79

Defending: 86

Physicality: 84

If these stats prove to be accurate, he could rival the likes of Ultimate Dynasties Reece James to become the best right-back in the Premier League in EA FC 24.

However, gamers will be hoping that the boost to his overall rating and stats is better than these predictions. The recently released Keeping Balance Evolution allows fans to upgrade base Walker to 87-rated overall with the Quickstep PlayStyle+, which would be superior to this leaked Winter Wildcards version in every aspect.