EA FC 24 maintenance (January 10): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports has announced an EA FC 24 maintenance (January 10), which is set to go live very soon. Today's maintenance break comes a month after the launch of title update 6. The exact reason for today's server maintenance has not been announced. Once the process begins, players cannot access several key features of the game.

Thankfully, the developer has stated today's update's official timings, which will be extremely helpful for the players. It will allow them to plan properly and ensure they don't miss out on game time once the servers are back. Let's take a look at when the EA FC 24 maintenance (January 10) will begin and end and how long the servers will remain out of access.

When will the EA FC 24 maintenance (January 10) start?

Today's server maintenance schedule has been announced on one of the official X handles of EA Sports. According to the tweet, the server maintenance will commence at 7 AM UTC/12.30 PM IST/11 PM PT/2 AM ET.

When will the EA FC 24 maintenance (January 10) end?

The one scheduled for today, January 10, will also be a three-hour affair. It is scheduled to end at 10 AM UTC/3:30 PM IST/2 AM PT/5 AM ET. Compared to previous server maintenance, this one seems to be shorter.

That said, there can always be some form of delay due to unforeseen circumstances. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official X handles for all the updated news.

Which game modes can you play during the EA FC 24 maintenance (January 10)?

The maintenance affects all game modes that have online matchmaking. In other words, Ultimate Team will be completely out of order as long as the servers are down. In fact, matchmaking will stop working at 6:30 AM UTC, 30 minutes before the update begins.

However, you can still access the offline modes - kickoff and career. These modes also have plenty to offer and don't require a functioning internet connection to enjoy the content.