EA FC 24 Mario Balotelli Winter Wildcards SBC: How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Mario Balotelli Winter Wildcards SBC has been released as expected, and players can get yet another promo item for their respective Ultimate Team squads. Tonight's special challenge adds a special card for the Italian striker, and you can get it by completing all three tasks that are part of the SBC.

The main job is to estimate how many coins you'll need in order to complete the SBC. This will help you decide whether or not to attempt the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea of the costs is by analyzing the EA FC 24 Mario Balotelli Winter Wildcards SBC tasks.

All EA FC 24 Mario Balotelli Winter Wildcards SBC tasks

There are three tasks as part of the EA FC 24 Mario Balotelli Winter Wildcards SBC. Each has its own conditions; you must complete all three to unlock the special card. They are as follows:

Task 1 - Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The EA FC 24 Mario Balotelli Winter Wildcards SBC will cost about 48,000 coins, provided that you get all the fodder from the market. The completion price can be reduced by using items that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. This will also help you to use the coins for alternate purposes, such as buying promo items directly from the market.

The best way to get more fodder is to grind the different modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You'll win different packs based on your weekly performances and how well you do.

Is the EA FC 24 Mario Balotelli Winter Wildcards SBC worth it?

Tonight's challenge is a beginner-friendly option due to its low price. The 86-Rated item could do well with boosts in its pace and finishing, but it comes with the elusive Trickster+ playstyle. This is very rare and makes the new card an interesting option.

Stats-wise, there are far better alternatives available in the market. While these items are costlier to obtain, they offer better performances and allow players to get more wins against human opponents.