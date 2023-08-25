Will EA FC 24 have shared market in Ultimate Team? Exploring all rumors and news

Ultimate Team has been the backbone of the FIFA franchise, and it won't be any different in EA FC 24 when it arrives worldwide on September 29, 2023. So far, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the game mode. As it stands, the famous Ultimate Team market will not be shared between different platforms and will continue as it does in FIFA 23.

The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Zone, who shared the update on X. Early rumors have suggested that EA FC 24 will have a combined market in Ultimate Team. However, that development seems highly unlikely, and it appears that EA Sports will be following the tried and tested method.

EA FC 24's different Ultimate Team markets could be a blessing in disguise

A combined market would have meant that all players, regardless of platforms, would acquire different cards from the same source. Naturally, this will have resulted in a far greater volume of transactions regarding footballer items and consumables. As things stand, the console auction market of Ultimate Team will be separate from PC.

This has been the tried-and-tested system that EA Sports has followed until now. All users on PlayStation and Xbox buy and sell their cards in the console market of Ultimate Team. Similarly, PC players can only trade with other users on the same platform. Nintendo Switch also has its own Ultimate Team market since that console differs in available features.

Despite all the work done so far, the problem of hacking remains a constant issue on PCs. Some players resort to unfair means to get cards and easier wins, making the PC market different from the console version. There's no way to cheat on consoles due to how the hardware operates.

The retention of two different markets is for the best, as console owners might have been on the receiving end of issues plaguing PC users. It also remains to be seen if EA's anti-cheat performs better in EA FC 24. Last year saw plenty of issues as many PC users had to suffer from crashes and bad optimizations due to EAC.