EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Nike Football campaign release date confirmed

EA Sports has confirmed the addition of a brand new Nike Football campaign as the inaugural promo of EA FC 24, with the event being an exclusive release for gamers who purchase the game's Ultimate Edition. This Edition will be released a week before the release of the Standard edition, with this new campaign spanning the duration of this early access.

While little is known about the criteria or concept surrounding this Nike Football campaign, it will be the first collaborative effort to be featured during EA FC 24, with EA Sports and Nike coming together to deliver content exclusively for gamers with Early Access.

The Nike Football campaign will begin on September 22 in EA FC 24

The Standard edition will be released worldwide on September 29, allowing gamers around the globe to begin their journey in EA FC 24. However, hardcore fans who purchase the Ultimate Edition can get their hands on the game a week in advance, allowing them to participate in this exclusive Nike Football campaign event.

Expand Tweet

This is the first time EA Sports has added an Early Access exclusive promo in the history of the series. With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, this exciting change heralds a difference in the creative direction the developers wish to pursue.

Not only can gamers get a week's worth of Early Access with the Ultimate Edition, they can also receive the following perks and benefits:

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan player item for 24 matches.

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign kit.

4600 FC Points.

Team of the Week 1 Player Item.

All perks and benefits of pre-ordering the Standard edition.

The 24-game loan item will be a massive boost in the initial stages of the game when most gamers lack impressive teams. Having a particular promo player on your roster for 24 games can give fans the support they need to start their Ultimate Team journey.

What will the Nike Football campaign promo feature in EA FC 24?

Despite EA Sports confirming the arrival of this collaborative promo as an Early Access Exclusive in EA FC 24 and promising a comprehensive gallery of perks and benefits, very little is known regarding the event's theme. With no information about the player selection, fans are theorizing whether it will be similar to the Numbers Up promo of FIFA 22.

This event was a collaboration between EA Sports and Adidas and featured upgradable cards of athletes sponsored by the legendary franchise. Fans speculate that the Nike Football campaign could have a similar theme and selection criteria.