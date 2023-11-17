EA FC 24 Mark11 SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

A brand new EA FC 24 resource-item challenge has been released in Ultimate Team, and the Mark11 SBC is also a perfect tribute to one of the best players in the current pro scene. The ongoing FC Pro Live will be all about the very best esports athletes who will be participating in the FC Pro Open. A host of special cards are currently available in Ultimate Team, and there's always a strong incentive to open a new pack.

Unlike promo packs, you won't have to spend any coins to earn the new pack. All you need to do is complete the Mark11 SBC according to its given terms and conditions before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The main task is to estimate the amount of coins you could need for the potential fodder and what's the best way to reduce this amount. The possible cost can be predicted by analyzing the tasks of the Mark11 SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Mark11 SBC tasks and conditions

The SBC is pretty easy to manage, and it has only one task. While you'll still have to complete it according to the given terms and conditions, they're straightforward. Even if you're a beginner to the game, you should have the required fodder to complete it for free.

Task - Mark11 SBC

# of players from Australia: Min 1

Nationalities: Min 3

Clubs: Min 4

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's SBC will cost about 3,000 coins if you get all the items from the market. Thankfully, you'll be able to even use Bronze items in a few places, which could bring down the costs further.

If you're short of fodder, you can always grind different EA FC 24 modes, like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will allow you to earn different packs that can then be opened for more fodder. This will also save your fodder for alternative uses in Ultimate Team.

After completing this challenge, you'll get a Rare Gold Pack. While this pack is untradeable, you could still end up finding a promo item if you're lucky enough.