EA FC 24 N'Golo Kante Flashback SBC: Expected release date, cost, and more

A recent leak on social media suggests that the EA FC 24 N'Golo Kante Flashback SBC will arrive soon in Ultimate Team. The Frenchman has had a history of possessing overpowered special cards, and while his move to the Saudi League led to a nerf to his overall rating, his rumored special item could propel him back to the elite tier.

With Team of the Year approaching soon, plenty of leaks have surfaced regarding the official TOTY roster, as well as this promo's SBC and objective cards. The EA FC 24 N'Golo Kante Flashback challenge is perfectly suited for the aforementioned event, as this veteran midfielder has often been included in the TOTY lineup over the years.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak from Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

When will the EA FC 24 N'Golo Kante Flashback SBC be released?

FIFATradingRomania hasn't offered a confirmation regarding this SBC's release during the Team of the Year event. However, an impressive SBC item of the midfielder would be perfectly suited to such an event. This has led to speculation that the EA FC 24 N'Golo Kante Flashback SBC could arrive, along with the TOTY midfielders in Ultimate Team.

If previous years are anything to go by, EA Sports will kick off proceedings by releasing the TOTY attackers first on January 19. Then, it will bring the midfielders two days later. With the former Chelsea veteran being included in past TOTY lineups, this Team of the Year promo would be the perfect occasion to release his Flashback version.

How much will the EA FC 24 N'Golo Kante Flashback SBC cost?

Flashback SBC items are unique in Ultimate Team, as they often receive unpredictable boosts to their stats and attributes. Each of them depicts a player's former achievements and accolades and can either be lower or higher rated than their other versions. If FIFATradingRomania's rating prediction proves to be accurate, the EA FC 24 N'Golo Kante Flashback item will be an improvement over his previously released Radioactive variant.

This means that the new SBC item could easily be worth more than his Radioactive item, which fetches a price of around 300,000 coins. While the SBC version will not have the chemistry perks of the other card, it will still possess better stats and potentially better PlayStyles as well. This could possibly make the rumored SBC cost around 500,000 coins.