EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution is the first of its kind under the new FC Versus promo. EA Sports has released the first team of special cards with boosted stats, new playstyles, and higher overalls. However, you can utilize tonight's evolution to upgrade one of your existing items and implement some amazing boosts.

The EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution can be availed free of cost to upgrade one card. However, you should be careful with your pick, as that evolution will be permanent. Hence, it's important to make the best possible choice, and understanding the requirements is key.

All EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution requirements

Overall: 86

Alt. Position: Max 1

Shooting: Max 59

Playstyles: max 9

Positions: Not CDM

Pace: Max 73

Compared to some of the previous releases, this evolution is more rigid as far as requirements are concerned.

What are the EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution upgrades?

The latest evolution offers two levels of upgrades, each with its own challenges. Completing them will be necessary to get all the available boosts.

Level 1 upgrades

PlayStyle: Block

Overall: +2

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +2

Passing: +6

Physicality: +2

Dribbling: +3

Level 2 upgrades

New Pos.: CDM

Overall: +2

Rarity: Evolutions II

Pace: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +5

Stamina: +6

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Who are the best EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution players to use?

You can combine this evolution with previous releases to discover hidden gems. However, there are some great alternatives to consider as well. These options are all individual items and don't require combining with any other evolution.

John Stones

Millie Bright TOTW

Alessandro Bastoni

Lisandro Martinez

Niklas Sule

Gabriel Megalhaes

Pau Torres

These items can be upgraded to a great extent once both levels of challenges are completed.