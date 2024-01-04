EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC: All nominations, expected release date, and more

EA Sports has revealed the nominees for the upcoming EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC, containing some of last month's best performers. The community can now vote for their favorite candidate, and whoever wins the polls will be rewarded with a special version of the card that will be part of a SBC.

So far, EA Sports has only revealed the nominees the community can vote for. The selected nominees have notably led their respective clubs throughout December. Based on past occasions, certain predictions can also be made regarding the release date and nature of the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC.

All EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC nominations

Once again, EA Sports has selected eight candidates, with some great choices for the fans.

Son Heung-Min

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Michael Olise

Mohammed Kudus

Mattheus Cunha

Cole Palmer

Dominic Solanke

Marcos Senesi

Son and Alexander-Arnold will be hot picks, given their respective clubs. If the South Korean wins the most votes, this will be his second EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC. He was elected for the same honors earlier in October as well.

The remaining seven are yet to be voted a POTM this year, so it will undoubtedly be a special occasion for all of them.

When will the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC release? (Expected date)

The final results of the polls will be officially available when the SBC is released. EA Sports typically releases such SBCs on the second Friday of every month, which makes January 12 an ideal date. That said, EA Sports often changes the dates of content releases without prior information.

Hence, readers are requested not to draw premature conclusions before the actual release occurs.

How to vote for the Premier League POTM SBC?

The voting process is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is click here, which will take you to the official website. You can explore the monthly achievements of all eight candidates and register your vote.

