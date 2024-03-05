EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC leaked- Possible costs and more

After a week of contested voting between some of the biggest names in the Premier League today, a leak on social media suggests that the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC will arrive soon in Ultimate Team. The Danish striker has been on a sublime run of scoring goals and winning games for the Red Devils, and if the leak is to be believed, his SBC version will be extremely popular as well.

Despite losing in the recent Manchester derby against the reigning champions, Manchester United have been rather consistent in the league and are in the running for a top-four finish. The leaked EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC is a testament to how influential the young marksman has been for this side, as he is finally beginning to show glimpses of his true potential.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X user, FUT Sheriff.

When will the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC be released?

FUT Sheriff is usually one of the most reliable leakers when it comes to Ultimate Team-related information. Still, they have not been able to hint at the exact arrival date and time of the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC. However, with the FC Fantasy promo ending soon and the Campaign Re-release event beginning afterward, the SBC will surely arrive in the coming days.

What will the card look like, and how much will the SBC cost?

The Danish striker already possesses multiple special cards in Ultimate Team, including an Ultimate Dynasties version and a Future Stars card. Both these items are extremely effective in the current meta of the game, and while the exact overall rating and stats of the POTM version are unknown, FUT Sheriff has made the following predictions:

Overall: 89

Pace: 92

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 42

Physicality: 86

If these numbers prove to be accurate, the right PlayStyles could transform him into an elite-tier attacker alongside his other special versions. His Future Stars version is 89-rated and costs around 120,000 coins in the transfer market, so if his POTM item is similar, it is certainly possible that the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC will cost under 100,000 coins.

This will provide excellent value for gamers looking to get their hands on a usable Premier League striker to add to their starting rosters.