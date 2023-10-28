EA FC 24 RTTK upgrade tracker: All players who will get an upgrade

The first batch of EA FC 24 RTTK upgrades has started to roll out after a week of European club football matches. Some cards in the title have become better in terms of their respective overalls and stats. Once the upgrades are fully implemented, gamers will witness a modification in the stats of their cards (if they have any).

The EA FC 24 RTTK promo introduced special cards from all three tiers of European club football, with the Women's UEFA Champions League also included. Every card introduced in the promo has a chance to receive two upgrades based on the fulfillment of certain conditions.

Let's take a look at which cards have fulfilled the conditions to get the first upgrade.

All EA FC 24 RTTK players to secure the first upgrade

The EA FC 24 RTTK upgrades depend on two different conditions, and every footballer is set to play five group matches.

Here are the two conditions required to be fulfilled for a card to get the upgrades:

Win at least two of the five group-stage matches.

Qualify for the knockouts.

While the second condition is yet to be fulfilled, certain cards have completed the first one already. These footballers have won both matches since they were introduced in the EA FC 24 RTTK promo in Ultimate Team:

Erling Haaland - 93 (92)

Robert Lewandowski - 93 (92)

Luka Modric - 92 (91)

Edin Dzeko - 89 (88)

Luis Diaz - 88 (87)

Houssem Aouar - 87 (86)

Konrad Laimer - 86 (85)

Andre Silva - 86 (85)

Matteo Darmian - 86 (85)

Diego Carlos - 87 (86)

Hector Bellerin - 86 (84)

Pierro Hincapie - 85 (83)

It's worth noting that few cards have received +2 upgrades because their starting overalls are less than or equal to 84. Similarly, several items have received one out of the two wins.

Fans will hope that they will be able to secure the second win in the upcoming days and get the first upgrade to their stats and overalls.

While the promo introduced cards from the women's UEFA Champions League, they will not get any upgrades. Both Svenja Huth and Melvine Malard failed to secure the two required wins as their respective clubs didn't qualify for the group stage.