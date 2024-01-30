EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance (January 30): When are the servers coming back?

An EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance will take place on January 30, 2024, according to an in-game message from EA Sports. The message appears when players load up the title, revealing some important details, including the maintenance period schedule and which modes will be affected. Having this information is key for players to ensure their sessions aren't disrupted haphazardly.

The upcoming maintenance will be a relatively short one, possibly due to the introduction of Title Update 8. The update was released on all consoles on January 29, 2024, and contains a handful of important changes.

When will the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance begin on January 30?

The in-game message that contains details of the maintenance (Image via EA Sports)

Today's EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance will start at 6 am UTC/7 pm PT (January 29)/10 pm ET(January 29)/11:30 pm IST. All kickoffs will cease operations 30 minutes prior to the start of the maintenance.

As mentioned earlier, today's EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance is a lot shorter. It is scheduled to end at 6:30 am UTC/7:30 pm PT(January 29)/10:30 pm ET(January 29)/12 pm IST.

Once the maintenance begins, all modes that offer online matchmaking will be taken down. This also includes the entirety of FC Clubs, Volta, and Ultimate Team. Even modes like Squad Battles won't be working for an entire hour.

There's always a possibility for the maintenance period to be extended. This article will be updated if that happens.

Can I play during EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance?

While several EA FC 24 game modes won't be available during maintenance, players can still enjoy certain content. This includes offline content that doesn't depend on online matchmaking.

This will be the perfect time to try out the Career Mode. EA Sports has made some important changes to the mode in this year's version, where you can lead your club to glory as a player or a manager.