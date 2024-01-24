EA FC 24 TOTW 19 is now live; Jota and Bacha lead the lineup

EA Sports has released the latest Team of the Week squad in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 TOTW 19 roster featuring massive names like Diogo Jota and Selma Bacha. This latest lineup is a marked improvement over the previous batch of In-forms and includes more usable players in this game's current meta, as well as a larger volume of high-rated items.

Both Jota and Bacha are renowned for their abilities in real life as well as on the virtual pitch. Their previous special versions are extremely popular in Ultimate Team but can no longer be obtained due to the limited-time nature of objective and SBC items. This makes the EA FC 24 TOTW 19 roster special, as gamers now have access to tradeable boosted variants of Jota and Bacha.

Selma Bacha and Diogo Jota spearhead the EA FC 24 TOTW 19 roster

Both Bacha and Jota put on impressive displays of skill in their most recent club fixtures. While the former provided two assists in Lyon's 2-0 win over Montpellier, the latter scored two goals and provided one assist to help Premier League leaders Liverpool comfortably defeat Bournemouth in a 4-0 fixture. These performances have earned these superstars spots in EA FC 24 TOTW 19.

However, they are not the only high-profile names to be featured in this lineup. Serie A marksman, Dusan Vlahovic, has also received a boosted version due to his recent goal-scoring exploits for Juventus in their hunt for the league title. On the other hand, Arsenal center-back Gabriel has also been included in Team of the Week 19 due to his goal and clean sheet in a 5-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Which players are part of EA FC 24 TOTW 19?

These are the players who are part of the latest lineup of In-form cards:

Dusan Vlahovic: 87

Selma Bacha: 87

Lauren James: 87

Diogo Jota: 86

Ferran Torres: 86

Wilfried Zaha: 86

Gabriel: 86

Vincenzo Grifo: 85

Donyell Malen: 85

Szymon Zurkowski: 83

Alan Varela: 83

Mitchell Wieser: 83

Jhonatan: 83

Jonas Urbig: 83

Calvin Verdonk: 83

Ben Sheaf: 83

Savio: 83

Vincent Janssen: 83

With so many high-rated and useful items being part of this batch of Team of the Week items, gamers will be looking forward to grinding Upgrade SBCs during the ongoing Team of the Week promo.

This will allow them to not only stand a chance of obtaining some TOTY cards but also potentially get their hands on amazing TOTW players like Selma Bacha and Diogo Jota.