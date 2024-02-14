EA FC 24 TOTW 22 has been released, Vinicius Jr and Haaland receive special versions

After an exciting round of club footballing fixtures, the EA FC 24 TOTW 22 roster is replete with some of the biggest names in football, including Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland. Both these superstars led their teams to victory in the league, and their contributions have earned them special In-form cards in Ultimate Team.

Team of the Week items are more relevant than ever before in Ultimate Team due to the updated upgrade system and excellent players associated with them. EA Sports has done an excellent job of including big names in the TOTW roster every week, and the latest EA FC 24 TOTW 22 lineup is the perfect example of this.

Haaland and Vincius Jr headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 22 squad

Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr led the attacking lineups of their respective teams last season, and the duo has only continued to grow and impress even more since. They are among the highest-rated players in the game and already possess several special versions. Their inclusion in EA FC 24 TOTW 22 has now provided gamers with even more items dedicated to the young duo.

While Haaland scored both goals in a 2-0 win against Everton to help Manchester City on their journey to retain the Premier League crown, Vinicius was in fine form against Girona for Real Madrid. The Brazilian scored two goals against the second-placed La Liga side to lead Los Blancos to the top of the table.

Which players are included in the EA FC 24 TOTW 22 roster?

While Haaland and Vinicius Jr are certainly the biggest household names in the lineup, plenty of other high-profile superstars have received boosted versions as part of this squad as well. The roster includes:

Erling Haaland: 93

Vinicius Jr: 90

Theo Hernandez: 88

Riccardo Orsolini: 88

Aldana Cometti: 87

Frederik Ronnow: 87

Toby Alderweireld: 87

Georgia Stanway: 87

Clara Mateo: 87

Declan Rice: 87

Pelle van Amersfoort: 85

Crysencio Summerville: 85

Trincao: 85

Josip Stanisic: 85

Jaime Mata: 85

David Costa: 85

Denis Zakaria: 85

Marco Grull: 85

This list features the best performers from the most recent game week in club football, with their contributions helping their team secure victory. While the two headlining players are the obvious choices when it comes to this game's current meta, Theo Hernandez, Declan Rice, and Ricardo Orsolini have also received impressive enhancements that make them amazing on the virtual pitch.