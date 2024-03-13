EA FC 24 TOTW 26 revealed; Modric and Kane receive special versions

The latest Team of the Week roster is live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 lineup containing big names like Harry Kane and Luka Modric. These are some of the biggest stars in the sport today, and their recent performances in their respective leagues helped their clubs secure victory and earned them special in-form versions on the virtual pitch.

EA Sports has done an incredible job of revitalizing the Team of the Week system in Ultimate Team every few months. Not only have they increased the minimum rating threshold to 85, but the player selection has also improved.

This is evident from the latest EA FC 24 TOTW 26 lineup, which features both overpowered fan favorites and some massive household names like Kane and Modric.

That said, this article will cover more details about the EA FC 24 TOTW 26.

Luka Modric and Harry Kane headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 roster

Luka Modric and Harry Kane have established themselves among the greatest and most consistent players of this generation. While the former has won it all with Real Madrid in his fabled career, the latter recently moved to Bayern Munich and has been in fine form. These athletes have had spectacular performances in their leagues recently, earning a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 squad.

However, they are not the only recognizable names on the list. There are plenty of famous footballers and Ultimate Team fan-favorites who have been included, including the likes of Aubameyang, Paralluelo, and Mario Gotze.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 lineup?

These players have all received spectacular in-form versions as part of the latest release:

Harry Kane: 93

93 Luka Modric: 89

89 Mario Gotze: 88

88 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 88

88 Salma Paralluelo: 88

88 Juanmi : 87

: 87 Ben White: 87

87 Yan Aurel Bisseck: 87

87 Christopher Operi: 87

87 Pernille Harder: 87

87 Andre Onana: 87

87 Teun Koopmeiners: 85

85 Jan Vertonghen: 85

85 Kerem Demirbay : 85

: 85 Lee Dong Kyeong: 85

85 Paul Stock: 85

85 Georgios Giakoumakis: 85

85 Ellis Simms: 85

While Kane and Modric are certainly the highest-rated headliners of this lineup, players like Aubameyang, Paralluelo, and Bisseck are all overpowered in their own right.

Both Paralluelo and Bisseck already possess Future Stars versions in Ultimate Team. However, these cards are amazing in the current meta of the game as well, especially due to their stats, attributes, and PlayStyles.