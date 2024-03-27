EA FC 24 TOTW 28 released: Bonmati and Bruno Ferndandes headline the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTW 28 lineup in Ultimate Team, featuring players like Aitana Bonmati and Bruno Fernandes. The roster contains some of the best performers from the world of women's club football, as well as male football stars who helped their countries secure victories in the recent international break.

The international break always leads to overpowered Team of the Week squads in Ultimate Team, as the best players from across the world get the chance to represent their nations at the highest level and put on spectacular performances. The EA FC 24 TOTW 28 squad is no different, with Bruno Fernandes and Aitana Bonmati receiving brand-new special versions.

Bruno Fernandes and Aitana Bonmati spearhead a star-studded EA FC 24 TOTW 28 lineup

FC Barcelona Femini is currently the most dominant side in female football, and they consist of some of the best players in the world. Balon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati was especially impressive in their recent fixture, earning herself a spot in the EA FC 24 TOTW 28 squad. Similarly, Bruno Fernandes' showcase for Portugal in the recent international friendlies has earned him a 90-rated item.

Both superstars already possess amazing boosted versions in Ultimate Team. While these TOTW items are not as overpowered as their other cards, especially compared to Aitana's TOTY version and Bruno's Flashback SBC, they are still viable in the game's current meta.

Which players are included in EA FC 24 TOTW 28?

Expand Tweet

These athletes have received in-form versions in the latest Team of the Week:

Aitana Bonmati: 92

92 Bruno Fernandes: 90

90 Toni Kroos: 88

88 Jess Park: 87

87 Giovanni Reyna: 87

87 Amel Majri: 87

87 Cristian Romero: 87

87 Daniel Munoz: 87

87 Mateo Retegui: 85

85 Konstantinos Tsimikas : 85

: 85 Kinga Szemik : 85

: 85 Maria Estella: 85

85 David Brooks: 85

85 Jenny Hipp : 85

: 85 Albert Gudmundsson: 85

85 Dante Vanzeir: 85

85 Oday Dabbagh: 85

85 Roman Yaremchuk: 85

While the two leading players are certainly the standout inclusions due to their overall ratings, stats, and PlayStyles, the likes of Toni Kroos, Jess Park, Amel Majri, Cristian Romero, and Tsimikas are also usable on the virtual pitch due to their new upgrades and boosts.

Overall, this is a very impressive Team of the Week lineup, and gamers can look forward to unlocking these players via packs in Ultimate Team.