EA FC 24 TOTW 29 released, Leao and Ronaldo receive special versions

With club football resuming after the international break, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTW 29 roster, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao. These superstars presented amazing performances on the latest match day, and their brand-new special cards possess some amazing stats that will make them overpowered on the virtual pitch.

While both Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo already have superior versions in Ultimate Team, these new in-form cards are still extremely desirable due to their attributes and PlayStyles. Overall, EA FC 24 TOTW 29 is one of the most star-studded and highest-rated Team of the Week lineups ever released.

Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo headline an amazing EA FC 24 TOTW 29 lineup in Ultimate Team

Team of the Week items are more usable than ever before due to the new boosts they offer. Not only are the cards included in them more suited to this game's meta, they also boast impressive upgrades to their stats and come with additional PlayStyles that allow them to compete with the best promo items.

Ronaldo and Leao are perfect examples of this, making the EA FC 24 TOTW 29 roster even more appealing.

Expand Tweet

While they are undoubtedly the biggest stars in this squad, the Portuguese duo are not the only fan-favorites included in this Team of the Week.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 29 lineup?

All these athletes have showcased stunning performances recently, leading their clubs to victory with incredible displays of individual skill:

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 90

Rafael Leao: 89

Rodrygo: 88

Cristiano Ronaldo: 88

Clara Mateo: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Federico Dimarco: 88

Uchenna Kanu: 87

Djordje Mihailovic: 87

Sergio Ramos: 87

Harvey Barnes: 87

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Alexis Mac Allister: 86

Robin Zentner: 85

Roger Fernandes: 85

Mary Fowler: 85

Tobias Lauritsen: 85

Mohammed Fuseini: 85

Both Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo are the standout players in this batch of special cards. However, Rodrygo, Donnarumma, and Federico Dimarco are impressive as well. The Brazilian attacker from Real Madrid had a match-winning brace against Athletic Club in the league recently, earning a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 29 roster.

While his new 88-rated item is not as impressive as his 90-rated Ultimate Birthday card, it has the potential to be upgraded further in the future via various Evolutions.