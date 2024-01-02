EA FC 24 TOTY leak hints at separate teams for men and women

The EA FC 24 TOTY promo could be bigger than ever this year in Ultimate Team, despite its already-existing popularity in previous FIFA titles. The introduction of women to the competitive mode has already had a pretty massive impact, and according to reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, it could raise the stakes even further with the upcoming promo. For the first time in Ultimate Team's history, men and women will have separate teams.

The information has been shared by FUT Sheriff on their X account. Despite the lack of official confirmation from EA Sports, this news could turn out to have some major ramifications in the days to come. For one, players will be able to vote for two lineups to elect the best performers from men's and women's football. Secondly, the community may have a lot more options to explore once the EA FC 24 TOTY promo goes live in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo will offer more chances for players to get special cards

Typically, the EA FC 24 TOTY promo is expected to seek votes from the community to select the best 11. This time around, players will technically be choosing 22 members instead. So far, EA Sports hasn't initiated the voting process, but it could go live very soon.

In the previous FIFA video games, those getting the maximum votes made it to the starting 11, and got special cards to celebrate their achievements. This time around, there will be 22 starter items if the recent rumors turns out to be true.

Last year, EA Sports also released a second set of special cards titled the Honorable Mentions. This set included special cards of footballers who narrowly missed out on a spot in the starting lineup. These typically tend to be inferior than the TOTY starters, but some of them can be pretty decent.

If there are separate teams for men and women footballers during the EA FC 24 TOTY Promo, it could also mean two different teams of Honorable Mentions. It's worth remembering that all these information is pure speculation at this point. Readers are advised to not draw any premature conclusion, and wait for the official news from EA Sports.