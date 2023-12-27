EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you could get

The EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC has confused the game's community ever since its release on December 26, 2023. While the challenge in itself is pretty straightforward, there have been plenty of questions about the potential rewards. Thankfully, the doubts are now cleared, as the rewards have been revealed to be intriguing.

After completing the challenge, you will find either Base Icon cards or items that were released as their own SBCs in November. Naturally, you could end up getting some amazing cards that are extremely valuable in terms of prices in the Ultimate Team market. Similarly, there are also items that you'll hope to avoid.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC rewards

Thanks to the availability of the Base Icons, the valuation of the EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC has gone up. This challenge costs about 100,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market.

Here's the list of the most valuable items that you could potentially get after completing it:

Ruud Gullit Base Icon

Ronaldinho Base Icon

Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM

Ronaldo Base Icon

Johan Cruyff Base Icon

All these items are extremely expensive to acquire from the market. This is due to how well they perform in the game's meta. Naturally, their supply is extremely low, and combined with high demand, their prices tend to be very high. Getting them in exchange for 100,000 coins worth of fodder is a great deal.

Worst EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC rewards

There are no free cards as part of this SBC since it only contains SBC releases. That said, there are certain items that are almost useless in the current power curve of the game.

Leticia Santos Squad Foundations

Karim Onisiwo Dynamic Duos

Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duos

Nadjma Ali Nadjim Squad Foundations

Mason Holgate Squad Foundations

These items were never great to begin with, and there are far better alternatives available in the current market. Hence, you'll want to avoid picking them from your reward picks.