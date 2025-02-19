EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees for February revealed, Kylian Mbappe leads the line

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees for February, with Kylian Mbappe being the most popular name in the lineup. The talismanic French forward has had an excellent month for Real Madrid and is starting to showcase why he is regarded as one of the best attackers in the world, and could potentially receive another special item in Ultimate Team.

Ad

Despite recently losing their lead at the top of the table to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid is still in the race to retain their league title. Kylian Mbappe has been spearheading their attack across all competitions, earning various special versions in Ultimate Team in the process. He is now part of February's EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees as well.

Kylian Mbappe is the favorite amongst the EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees for the month of February

While Kylian Mbappe is certainly the most popular name amongst February's EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees, he will face some stiff competition from the other inclusions. The Frenchman already possesses a very recent POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team, so it is possible that he could be replaced by one of the other nominees.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

FC Barcelona's Pedri has also had an incredible month in the league. Despite not being involved with goals or assists, his playmaking abilities allow him to dictate the tempo of the match and create chances for the current league leaders. He already possesses a TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC item, but his POTM SBC version could potentially be even better.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees:

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Pedri (FC Barcelona)

Antony (Real Betis)

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Oliver Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)

Antony has had a superb start to his Real Betis stint since his move from Manchester United, with three goal contributions in the first three games he played for his new club. He is extremely popular amongst the Ultimate Team fanbase, and could win the vote due to his fan-favorite status. This would be his very first special version of the year.

Overall, there are multiple exciting inclusions amongst these nominees who could prove to be excellent in their respective positions on the virtual pitch if they receive a boosted SBC item.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback