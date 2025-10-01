EA FC 26 Bundesliga POTM nominees revealed for September, Harry Kane leads the line

EA Sports has released the very first set of nominees for the EA FC 26 Bundesliga POTM nominees, with English superstar Harry Kane being tipped as the favorite to win the award. The talismanic striker has been in the best form of his career so far this season, making him the best candidate to win this vote and receive a boosted version in Ultimate Team.This could potentially be the very first Player of the Month SBC to be released as part of the latest game cycle. The German top flight has been extremely exciting so far, with plenty of amazing performances from household names. However, Harry Kane stands out as the fan-favorite amongst the EA FC 26 Bundesliga POTM nominees.Harry Kane is featured amongst the EA FC 26 Bundesliga POTM nomineesDespite being regarded as one of the best strikers in the world for the better part of the last decade, Harry Kane has only continued to improve since his transfer to Bayern Munich from Spurs. The English forward has taken the league by storm this season, scoring ten goals in his first five appearances and earning a spot amongst the EA FC 26 Bundesliga POTM nominees.The winner of this fan vote will receive a boosted version in Ultimate Team via an SBC. Harry Kane already has a 90-rated Team of the Week version this year, so his SBC item has the potential to be even better. However, he will face some stiff competition from other players who have had remarkable performances.These are all the EA FC 26 Bundesliga POTM nominees for the month of September:Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt)Kaishu Sano (FSV Mainz)Noah Atubolu (Freiburg)David Raum (RB Leipzig)Alejandro Grimaldo has continued his exceptional form for Bayer Leverkusen, putting in excellent defensive performances while also scoring goals from free-kicks. Can Uzun is also an excellent candidate, with the Turkish youngster bursting onto the scene this season and being the second highest goal-scorer in the league so far.While all these players deserve this nomination and could prove to be overpowered on the virtual pitch if they receive the SBC item, Harry Kane will certainly be the favorite due to his popularity and standout performances. Not only will he be the highest-rated option, he also has the stats required to be an elite-tier striker under the FC IQ system.