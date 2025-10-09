  • home icon
  • EA FC 26 to fix defending, dribbling, and kick-off issues in late October update

EA FC 26 to fix defending, dribbling, and kick-off issues in late October update

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 19:04 GMT
EA Sports has released news about future updates (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released news about future updates (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports recently made a post on social media regarding upcoming updates and live tuning for EA FC 26, providing fans with some insight into the changes being implemented in future patches. These updates will focus primarily on the defensive side of the sport, with some changes also affecting dribbling and general movement on the virtual pitch.

Kick-offs recently received a significant patch in EA FC 26, with the developers trying to make it easier to defend during these scenarios by pushing the defensive line further back on the pitch. However, fans have raised some concerns regarding defensive AI during kick-offs, as well as some issues with defending animations in general.

Kick-offs, defending and dribbling will receive further updates soon in EA FC 26

EA FC 26 offers the most manual and challenging approach to defending in recent memory, elevating the skill gap and making the game more enjoyable. However, there are some issues with defensive AI and animations during physical tackles that require attention, and EA Sports has promised to work on these flaws in future updates.

Based on a social media post made by EA Sports FC Direct Communication on X, the game will receive patches and live tuning over the course of October that will focus on these issues. The updates aim to bring a balance between the dribbling speed of attackers and the jockeying speed of defenders, as the latter is in dire need of a buff.

Physical tackles will also be improved in upcoming patches. Defenders often struggle to shrug attackers off the ball in EA FC 26 regardless of physicality stats and PlayStyles, so this will be a much-needed improvement. This change will make defenders with the Bruiser or Bruiser+ PlayStyle more useful and increase the effectiveness of manual defending.

These updates should be released over the course of October, with the jockey speed issue being addressed towards the end of the month. Physical tackles and Kick-offs could potentially be addressed even earlier.

Overall, these updates could significantly improve manual defending in the latest title. The fast responses and communication by the developers is also a good indicator for the future, as it makes player feedback more important than ever before.

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
