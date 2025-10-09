EA FC 26 to fix defending, dribbling, and kick-off issues in late October update

EA Sports recently made a post on social media regarding upcoming updates and live tuning for EA FC 26, providing fans with some insight into the changes being implemented in future patches. These updates will focus primarily on the defensive side of the sport, with some changes also affecting dribbling and general movement on the virtual pitch.Kick-offs recently received a significant patch in EA FC 26, with the developers trying to make it easier to defend during these scenarios by pushing the defensive line further back on the pitch. However, fans have raised some concerns regarding defensive AI during kick-offs, as well as some issues with defending animations in general.Kick-offs, defending and dribbling will receive further updates soon in EA FC 26EA FC 26 offers the most manual and challenging approach to defending in recent memory, elevating the skill gap and making the game more enjoyable. However, there are some issues with defensive AI and animations during physical tackles that require attention, and EA Sports has promised to work on these flaws in future updates.Based on a social media post made by EA Sports FC Direct Communication on X, the game will receive patches and live tuning over the course of October that will focus on these issues. The updates aim to bring a balance between the dribbling speed of attackers and the jockeying speed of defenders, as the latter is in dire need of a buff.Physical tackles will also be improved in upcoming patches. Defenders often struggle to shrug attackers off the ball in EA FC 26 regardless of physicality stats and PlayStyles, so this will be a much-needed improvement. This change will make defenders with the Bruiser or Bruiser+ PlayStyle more useful and increase the effectiveness of manual defending.These updates should be released over the course of October, with the jockey speed issue being addressed towards the end of the month. Physical tackles and Kick-offs could potentially be addressed even earlier.Overall, these updates could significantly improve manual defending in the latest title. The fast responses and communication by the developers is also a good indicator for the future, as it makes player feedback more important than ever before.