EA FC 26 Premier League POTM nominees for September revealed, Erling Haaland leads the way

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:31 GMT
POTM nominees are now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
POTM nominees are now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the very first set of EA FC 26 Premier League POTM nominees for fans to vote for, with Erling Haaland being the clear favorite to win the vote. The winner will receive a boosted item via an SBC in Ultimate Team, which makes the Norwegian striker the best candidate due to his overpowered abilities on the virtual pitch.

The Manchester City forward has had an exceptional start to the season and is currently the highest goal-scorer in the Premier League. Surprisingly, this is his worst start to a campaign statistically since joining the English side, which showcases how consistent he has been over the years. Heis now the leading candidate amongst the EA FC 26 Premier League POTM candidates for September.

Erling Haaland is the favorite amongst the EA FC 26 Premier League POTM nominees for the month of September

Erling Haaland was one of the four highest-rated players in EA FC 25 with an overall rating of 91. However, with Manchester City failing to secure any major titles last season, he has now been downgraded to 90-rated in the latest title. However, he still has some exceptional stats and is a top-tier striker. His inclusion amongst the EA FC 26 Premier League POTM nominees will give fans hope of being able to unlock an SBC version of the Norwegian forward.

He already has a 91-rated Team of the Week version in Ultimate Team this season. If he wins this award, his SBC item could either be similar to this TOTW variant or even better. However, he will face some stiff competition from other popular Premier League superstars in this fan vote.

These are all the EA FC 26 Premier League POTM nominees for the month of September:

  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
  • Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal)
  • Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)
  • Yankuba Minteh (Brighton)
  • Robin Roefs (Sunderland)
  • Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace)

Martin Zubimendi is arguably the most popular inclusion in this list after Haaland. However, he already has a promo SBC item in Ultimate Team, as he received an 86-rated item as part of the ongoing Cornerstones promo. Yankuba Minteh could also prove to be an excellent option for the current meta, as he would have the pace to be an effective winger under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
