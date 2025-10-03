  • home icon
EA FC 26 Serie A POTM nominees for September revealed, featuring De Bruyne, Pulisic and others

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 03, 2025 06:11 GMT
POTM nominees are live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the list of EA FC 26 Serie A POTM nominees for the month of September, with Kevin de Bruyne and Christian Pulisic being featured. These two superstars have taken the league by storm this season, with the former arriving only recently while the latter has established himself as a top-tier winger for AC Milan.

Both Napoli and AC Milan are currently battling for the top spot in the league table, and their star-studded rosters have played a massive part in their success so far. Christian Pulisic has continued to impress with his goal-scoring efforts, while Kevin De Bruyne has replicated his playmaking form from his Manchester City days by providing plenty of assists.

De Bruyne and Pulisic are the headlining players amongst September's EA FC 26 Serie A POTM nominees

After winning the league title last season, Napoli has made an impressive start to the latest campaign as well. They are currrently second in the league table, and have obtained a world-class playmaker in Kevin de Bruyne. AC Milan have also bolstered their ranks, but Christian Pulisic remains the star of the show. Both these players are included amongst the EA FC 26 Serie A POTM nominees for September.

These two teams faced off recently in a clash that determined the top-spot in the league table. AC Milan emerged victorious, with Pulisic scoring the winning goal. Despite being on the losing side, De Bruyne had an impressive showing and scored a goal as well. While these two are the standout inclusions for the POTM award, they will face stiff competition from the other nominees.

These are all the EA FC 26 Serie A POTM nominees for the month of September:

  • Kevin de Bruyne (Napoli)
  • Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)
  • Federico Dimarco (Inter)
  • Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)
  • Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta)
  • Federico Baschirotto (Cremonese)

The winner of this fan-vote will receive a boosted item via an SBC is Ultimate Team. Orsolini already received an upgraded version during the Cornerstones promo, while Pulisic and Baschirotto have had Team of the Week items. However, the other EA FC 26 Serie A POTM nominees are yet to receive any special versions this year, making this the ideal opportunity for fans to have their say.

With how popular De Bruyne is in real life and amongst Ultimate Team enthusiasts, he could potentially be the favorite to win this vote and receive an SBC item, which would have the potential to be overpowered under the FC IQ system.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
