EA FC 26 unveils new Icons: Iniesta, Marcelo, and more legends return

EA Sports recently took to social media to announce the new class of Icons that will be added to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26, with the likes of Marcelo and Andres Iniesta leading the pack. These legends of the sport will join cover star Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the list of new Icons, much to the delight of gamers around the globe.The Ultimate Edition of EA FC 26 has legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the cover star, making him the headlining name in the list of new Icons. However, EA Sports recently released official information confirming the addition of other legends as well, including FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid's Marcelo.Ibrahimovic, Marcelo, Iniesta and others will be added as Icons in EA FC 26Icons are some of the most overpowered and desirable players in Ultimate Team. These legends of the sport receive boosted stats and traits that reflect their abilities at the peak of their careers, which makes the addition of superstars like Zlatan, Marcelo and Iniesta in EA FC 26 even more exciting.These are all the new Icons being added to EA FC 26:Zlatan IbrahimovicMarceloAndres IniestaToni KroosAlex MorganGiorgio ChielliniSissiCaroline SegerFrancesco TottiOliver KahnBum-kun ChaSteffi JonesWith former Real Madrid superstars like Kroos and Marcelo, FC Barcelona's legendary Andres Iniesta, AS Roma's Francesco Totti and the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic being included, this could potentially be the most overpowered new class of Icons to be added to the game in recent memory. Germany's Oliver Kahn is also an exciting addition, as he is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time. Alex Morgan was part of the EA FC 25 roster as an active player, and the American striker will now receive an Icon version following her retirement from the sport.All of these new Icons will also be available as a pre-order bonus for the upcoming title. Fans will receive one of these items as a lower-rated version when the game is released, with the items being upgraded later in the year. Previously available legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry will also be part of this feature.