EA FC 26 unveils new Icons: Iniesta, Marcelo, and more legends return

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 13, 2025 19:23 GMT
The new class of Icons for EA FC 26 has been revealed (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports recently took to social media to announce the new class of Icons that will be added to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26, with the likes of Marcelo and Andres Iniesta leading the pack. These legends of the sport will join cover star Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the list of new Icons, much to the delight of gamers around the globe.

The Ultimate Edition of EA FC 26 has legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the cover star, making him the headlining name in the list of new Icons. However, EA Sports recently released official information confirming the addition of other legends as well, including FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid's Marcelo.

Ibrahimovic, Marcelo, Iniesta and others will be added as Icons in EA FC 26

Icons are some of the most overpowered and desirable players in Ultimate Team. These legends of the sport receive boosted stats and traits that reflect their abilities at the peak of their careers, which makes the addition of superstars like Zlatan, Marcelo and Iniesta in EA FC 26 even more exciting.

These are all the new Icons being added to EA FC 26:

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Marcelo
  • Andres Iniesta
  • Toni Kroos
  • Alex Morgan
  • Giorgio Chiellini
  • Sissi
  • Caroline Seger
  • Francesco Totti
  • Oliver Kahn
  • Bum-kun Cha
  • Steffi Jones

With former Real Madrid superstars like Kroos and Marcelo, FC Barcelona's legendary Andres Iniesta, AS Roma's Francesco Totti and the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic being included, this could potentially be the most overpowered new class of Icons to be added to the game in recent memory.

Germany's Oliver Kahn is also an exciting addition, as he is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time. Alex Morgan was part of the EA FC 25 roster as an active player, and the American striker will now receive an Icon version following her retirement from the sport.

All of these new Icons will also be available as a pre-order bonus for the upcoming title. Fans will receive one of these items as a lower-rated version when the game is released, with the items being upgraded later in the year. Previously available legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry will also be part of this feature.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
