EA FC 26 release date, editions, and pre-order

EA FC 26 has been officially announced, and it is just two months away from release. EA's highly popular football simulation game is returning with a brand-new version, supposedly packed with a whole new gaming experience powered by community feedback.

This article covers details such as the game’s release date, the editions it will be available in, and how to get it in advance.

EA FC 26 release date

EA FC 26 is set to release on September 26, 2025. It will be playable on multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Luna, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games).

Although the game is still two months away from being released, it is currently available for pre-order on all of these platforms. Here is how to get your hands on the game in advance:

How to pre-order

In order to pre-order the game, simply follow these steps:

Go to your preferred gaming platform’s store page.

Locate the game.

Select your desired edition (Standard or Ultimate).

Now, simply add it to your cart and complete the transaction.

Pre-purchasing the game will offer you different perks based on the edition you choose. A Standard Edition pre-order will give you a Football Ultimate Team 92+ Overall Icon (untradeable) for EA FC 25. Meanwhile, an Ultimate Edition pre-purchase will give you up to seven days of early access and the Season One Premium Pass.

Moreover, if you order the game's Ultimate Edition before August 26, 2025, you will also receive the following:

Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 26

Ultimate Team Player Evolution for EA SPORTS FC 25

Ultimate Team 1 of 5 Player Pick ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25

EA FC 26 editions explained

The game is available in two different editions: Standard and Ultimate. The former will cost you $69.99, and the latter is priced at $99.99.

Players opting for the Ultimate Edition will get the following additional features:

Up to 6,000 FC Points over 2 months

1 additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot

Standard Edition Clubs and Career content

That covers everything you need to know about EA's upcoming FC 26 and its editions. The game is currently available for pre-order on all of the supported platforms. If you are a fan of this classic sports game, you should definitely check it out.

