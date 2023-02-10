"EA messing up more": FIFA 23 glitch changes Iker Bravo bronze card into Future Stars item in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players were in for a shock on February 9, 2023, as Real Madrid's Iker Bravo Future Stars card became available in Ultimate Team. This was absurd news to fans, given that the card wasn't released in an official sense. However, it was revealed that this resulted from a glitch that changed the card from its original bronze version to a promo addition.

It's unclear what caused the issue, and EA Sports has acknowledged it. While the developer has fixed the issue, many players have surprisingly benefitted from it. Those affected by the glitch will still be able to retain their modified Iker Bravo cards in Ultimate Team. As a result, some members of the FIFA 23 community now have a useful card on their hands.

FIFA 23 players were even able to sell the glitched Iker Bravo Future Stars card in the FUT market

#FIFA23 #FutureStars EA messing up more nd more bc iker bravo not even released yetthis guy was dropped into ppls account and he’s selling EA messing up more nd more bc iker bravo not even released yet this guy was dropped into ppls account and he’s selling 📈 #FIFA23 #FutureStars https://t.co/svjLWsJPAt

The glitch occurred on February 9, 2023, following the release of the daily live content at 6:00 pm (UK time). Social media was soon flooded with player reports about an Iker Bravo Future Stars card being available in their squad.

As it turns out, the 64-rated base card of the teenager somehow got converted to a Future Stars version. Not only did the glitch affect the existing items, but any Iker Bravo card received from the pack was also a promo version.

The market was soon flooded with the surprise card. It even hiked the price of the base card. There have even been reports of the card selling for 10,000 FUT coins. However, things have now returned to normalcy.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect The Base 64 OVR version of the Iker Bravo Player Item was incorrectly updated to the Future Stars version of the Item. The impacted version will remain unchanged. (1/2) The Base 64 OVR version of the Iker Bravo Player Item was incorrectly updated to the Future Stars version of the Item. The impacted version will remain unchanged. (1/2)

EA Sports has confirmed that all FIFA 23 players who were affected will retain this version of the card. This will be hugely beneficial for players who might have owned the card previously since the Future Stars version has some interesting and higher overall boosts.

Here are the boosted face stats of the promo version:

Overall: 86

Position: ST

Pace: 89

Shooting: 87

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 85

Defense: 40

Physicality: 79

Considering that many FIFA 23 players don't even have to open a pack for this or spend any FUT coins, it's an absolute steal. While the Iker Bravo Future Stars card isn't broken by any stretch of the imagination, it can still have some interesting uses in players' hands.

More importantly, the item will fit very well with La Liga-based squads and could be a useful option coming off the bench, thanks to the high Pace stat.

