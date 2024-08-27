EA Sports announces free universal rank-up card for EA FC Mobile users as compensation gift

Following the weekly reset earlier on August 27, 2024, EA Sports posted an announcement on EA FC Mobile's in-game mail section. Based on the announcement, the developers mentioned that they will be providing a compensation gift to users across the globe. Gamers logging into the game for the next few days will be entitled to a free 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano universal rank-up card.

The 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano universal rank-up card is undoubtedly a much sought-after item. Hence, EA Sports' announcement has naturally created a considerable buzz amongst excited gamers globally.

EA FC Mobile users to receive a free universal rank-up card of Javier Mascherano

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports is offering a free universal rank-up card to all EA FC Mobile football gamers logging into the title. Based on the announcement, the developers are offering the gift to compensate for the outage issues faced by iOS device users last week. The gift also aims to compensate for the errors faced by gamers while completing the Icon Chronicles quest in the Guidebook.

In-game mail showing the universal rank-up card as compensation gift (Image via EA Sports)

The in-game messages highlighting the compensation gift reads:

"There were issues last week with the iOS outage and the Icon Chronicles quest in the Guidebook. Please accept this 91 OVR Universal Rank Player."

Those who have the game installed on their phones and tablets can log in and claim the compensation reward. However, EA FC enthusiasts who wish to try out the universal rank-up card can also download the game and complete the tutorial to get the compensation gift.

Since most players have a team full of 90+ OVR cards, the demand for the 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano universal rank-up card is massive. It is the only free item that can be used to increase a card's OVR by five.

However, the 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano universal rank-up card is rare to get hold of. Hence, the gift will genuinely help a lot of gamers.

Meanwhile, beginners can also use the card in their starting lineup as it has decent stats. However, they must not make the beginner mistake of ranking up one Mascherano card with another.

