EA Sports releases a special RTTF squad in EA FC 25 to celebrate Chelsea's UEFA Conference League win

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 29, 2025 17:50 GMT
The latest promo squad is now in packs (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest promo squad is now in packs (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With Chelsea securing the UEFA Conference League title by defeating Real Betis in the final, EA Sports has celebrated their victory by releasing a special batch of RTTF items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The entire lineup of players featured in the Final has received 96-rated versions with three PlayStyle+ traits, while Cole Palmer has received a 97-rated item as the Man of the Match in this fixture.

This is similar to the special RTTF squad released to celebrate Spurs winning the Europa League Final. These are some of the most overpowered items in EA FC 25 right now. Not only have these Chelsea players received massive boosts to their overall ratings and stats, but they also have five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles.

15 Chelsea players have received RTTF items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The Team of the Season promo has provided gamers with some amazing players to add to their squads in EA FC 25, with the best players from every roster having four PlayStyle+ traits. While the newly released RTTF items from Chelsea only have three such traits in comparison, their stats and attributes will make them exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

Cole Palmer was the man of the match in this fixture, with his playmaking prowess allowing the Blues to secure a 4-1 win against the Spanish giants. He has received a 97-rated item to celebrate this accolade, while the rest of his teammates have received 96-rated versions.

These are all the Chelsea players who were part of their match-winning squad in the Final, along with the overall ratings of their new RTTF items in EA FC 25:

  • Cole Palmer: 97
  • Enzo Fernandez: 96
  • Nicolas Jackson: 96
  • Jadon Sancho: 96
  • Moises Caicedo: 96
  • Badiashile: 96
  • Jorgensen: 96
  • Reece James: 96
  • Colwill: 96
  • Trevor Chalobah: 96
  • Pedro Neto: 96
  • Marc Cucurella: 96
  • Noni Madueke: 96
  • Malo Gusto: 96
  • Marc Guiu: 96

Some of these players are already fan-favorites in Ultimate Team due to their various special versions. Moises Caicedo recently received a TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, while Cole Palmer was part of both the Team of the Year and Premier League Team of the Season.

Others like Pedro Neto, Malo Gusto, Marc Guiu and Jadon Sancho have also had impressive boosted items. However, this latest squad of RTTF variants will truly make these Chelsea players elite-tier in EA FC 25.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
