EA Sports releases TOTY Honorable Mentions in FIFA Mobile led by Haaland and Kane

EA Sports has unveiled an incredible lineup of TOTY Honorable Mentions cards in FIFA Mobile, led by Manchester City star Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. As the name suggests, the cards are part of the game's ongoing Team of the Year promo.

The brand new TOTY Honorable Mentions and 12th Man catalog includes the cards of 16 players who have been outstanding in the past year. Although EA Sports has introduced new cards to celebrate the exploits of the athletes, the inclusion of some of them has left plenty of FIFA Mobile fans unimpressed.

Nonetheless, Haaland and Kane's cards are expected to be the most desirable collectibles in the game.

Haaland and Kane dominate the lineup of 16 TOTY Honorable Mentions cards in FIFA Mobile

After much player anticipation, the TOTY Honorable Mentions were unveiled during a recent stream on EA Sports' Twitch and YouTube channels. The new stack of items will become available in FIFA Mobile once the Team of the Year promo's sixth week commences on March 10, 2023.

Haaland and Kane's cards have an OVR (overall rating) of 112, alongside impressive stats for other players included in TOTY Honorable Mentions. Here's the list of all 16 cards coming to FIFA Mobile as part of Team of the Year Honorable Mentions and 12th Man:

Erling Haaland - ST - 112, Norway and Manchester City

Harry Kane - ST - 112, England and Tottenham Hotspur

João Cancelo - RB - 112, Portugal and FC Bayern Munich

Federico Valverde - CM - 112, Uruguay and Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. - LW - 112, Brazil and Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka - RM - 111, England and Arsenal

Alphonso Davies - LB - 111, Canada and FC Bayern Munich

Mike Maignan - GK - 111, France and Paris Saint-Germain

Pedri - CM - 111, Spain and Barcelona

Emiliano Martínez - GK - 110, Argentina and Aston Villa

Wesley Fofana - CM - 111, France and Chelsea

Gleison Bremer - CB - 110, Brazil and Juventus

Nabil Fekir - CAM - 110, France and Real Betis

Azzedine Ounahi - CM - 109, Morocco and Marseille

Ritsu Doan - RM - 109, Japan and SC Freiburg

Nicolás Otamendi - CB - 109, Argentina and Benfica

For those unaware, the Manchester City striker's "112" OVR card will be exchangeable with his "109" overall rating card, alongside five additional players - three 109 OVR, one 110 OVR, and one 111 OVR (all TOTY players).

In the Honorable Mentions chapter (sixth week) of the TOTY promo, users will get to play two skill games and a PvE match each day. On top of that, there will be custom "Vs Attack" and "Head to Head" matches, with a limit of one game per day.

These games will earn players some Honorable Points to get TOTY players, starting with 20 points for one 100+ OVR TOTY player card. Possible FIFA Mobile rewards also include the TOTY Honorable Mentions cards, including Kane and Haaland, but it must be said that the odds of winning them are low.

