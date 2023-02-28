Julian Alvarez informs Manchester City that he wants to leave the club less than a year after his arrival: Reports

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez has reportedly told the club that he is keen to secure an exit in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Alvarez, 23, has emerged as one of the most promising finishers in the world over the past season. Since joining City from River Plate for £14 million in 2022, he has registered 10 goals and two assists in 13 starts.

However, the 19-cap Argentina attacker has had to settle for a backup role at the Etihad Stadium due to Erling Haaland's stellar form. He has made 17 substitute appearances out of his overall 30 this campaign.

According to El Chiringuito, Alvarez has informed Manchester City that he is keen to switch allegiances this summer. He is hoping to secure a move to a European club, where he will be a key first-team starter.

Earlier, Alvarez was reported to be interested in a potential loan switch. However, with no change in his game-time due to Haaland's presence, he is in favor of a permanent transfer away from Pep Guardiola's side.

Alvarez, who has a contract until June 2027 with the Cityzens, shot to fame due to his fine outings for Argentina during their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He netted four times, including three knockout goals, and laid out one assist in seven overall matches in the famed tournament.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has approached Alvarez with a one-year extension proposal on improved terms. While the right-footed striker is yet to give a green light, he is likely to decide in the upcoming weeks.

David Moyes confirms he rejected a chance to sign Manchester City ace Julian Alvarez

Speaking to the Diary of a CEO podcast, West Ham United boss David Moyes said that he decided not to snap up Manchester City ace Julian Alvarez during his River Plate days. He elaborated:

"I think it's the ones I've missed, the ones where you say, 'Nah, I don't think he's quite good enough for us.' I've had hundreds of them. Just recently, because we've been talking about it: Alvarez who has just played for Argentina in the World Cup. I bought in a new scout who told me, 'Look, you should go for this Alvarez guy at River Plate'."

Explaining his reason for not signing the Argentine, Moyes added:

"I watched him and I thought he was a very good technician and he did so many good things as a centre-forward but I thought he's maybe not quite the one we want. We had Michail Antonio then, who had been doing very well and I thought, 'Well, I don't know if I'm sure.'"

Alvarez is currently valued at £44 million, according to Transfermarkt.

