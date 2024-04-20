In a bold stride toward unparalleled realism, EA Sports' April 2024 FC Mobile Face Scan Update introduced over 80 refreshed Star Heads, notably dominated by English Premier League talents. This interesting update has not only enhanced the likeness of key young talents within the game but also amplified the immersive experience for handheld EA FC gamers worldwide.

Star players like Kaoru Mitoma, Rasmus Højlund, Jeremy Doku, and Levi Colwill are some of the most significant names on the roster. Each of these players now boasts a more authentic appearance in the game, capturing the nuances of their facial features with remarkable precision.

After facing a lot of criticism regarding their graphics recently, the new FC Mobile Face Scan Update subtly underscores the franchise's commitment to continuously improving the gaming experience for fans worldwide.

Which footballers make it to the new FC Mobile Face Scan roster?

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku is one of the most intriguing names in the new FC Mobile Face Scans Update roster (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a list of 11 notable players who have received their newly updated Star Heads in FC Mobile:

Kaoru Mitoma

Rasmus Højlund

Jeremy Doku

Levi Colwill

Micky Van de Ven

Luca Koleosho

Tahith Chong

Calvin Bassey

Aaron Ramsey

Ross Barkley

Nayef Aguerd

There are plenty of other names besides this. The introduction of these updated FC Mobile face scans further solidifies the game as the ultimate destination for mobile football gaming enthusiasts.

With a roster heavily featuring English Premier League talent, gamers can immerse themselves in the captivating world of English football, executing maneuvers and tactics with players that mirror their real-life counterparts.

The inclusion of players such as Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, the electrifying Japanese winger, and Jeremy Doku, the Belgian prodigy from Manchester City, highlights the Premier League's global appeal and talent pool.

Meanwhile, rising stars like Rasmus Højlund of Manchester United and Levi Colwill of Chelsea represent the league's commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a competitive environment.

Aaron Ramsey's updated face scan in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

It's also crucial to note that over 30 players, including Aaron Ramsey and Ross Barkley, have received updated FC Mobile face scans, as a tribute to their heavy fanbase and commitment to football.

With each player's unique characteristics faithfully replicated by EA Sports, gamers can now expect a more engaging and lifelike experience as they navigate through FC Mobile matches, tournaments, and other gameplay modes.

