Earthblade revealed at The Game Awards 2022

The trailer for Earthblade was revealed during The Game Awards 2022, much to the delight of gamers. The nearly two-minute trailer showcases what fans can expect when the platformer releases in 2024.

Fans of the 2018 hit Celeste, a platforming narrative-driven adventure, are in for a similar 2D experience with the reveal of Earthblade. Developed by the same studio, Extremely OK Games, Earthblade promises to deliver more of what players crave in an action platformer. Here's everything we know about Earthblade so far.

The developers of Celeste announce new game Earthblade at The Game Awards 2022

One of the defining moments of The Game Awards is the reveal of new and exciting upcoming games. Earthblade is no exception to this rule and wowed fans of 2D platformers with slick gameplay footage and beautiful pixel graphics.

In Earthblade, players take on the role of Névoa, who is described as "an enigmatic child of fate returning at long last to Earth." According to Extremely OK Games, Earthblade will feature "seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries to pick apart."

What made Celeste such a great game?

Celeste is a beautiful and challenging 2D platforming game set in a mysterious mountain world. Developed by Matt Makes Games, it has become a critically acclaimed title.

Players take on the role of Madeline, a young woman determined to climb Celeste Mountain and uncover the many hidden secrets it holds. Along the way, Madeline must use her skills to overcome various environmental obstacles, while also using her newfound power of air dashing to navigate her way through the game’s treacherous world.

With its charming pixel art style, upbeat soundtrack, and deceptively challenging platforming mechanics, Celeste is an experience to be savored. Whether you’re a seasoned platforming fan or a newcomer, the game will have you captivated from start to finish.

Celeste offers plenty of secrets to uncover and alternate paths, making it a great game for players who appreciate a challenge.

Excited gamers will need to wait a bit longer to get more information

While the reveal of Earthblade is certainly amazing, the game will not be released until 2024. Since gamers have a year to wait, there will certainly be much more information revealed as time moves forward. Until then, players can give Celeste a go while they prepare to take on the new 2D pixel platformer.

Poll : 0 votes