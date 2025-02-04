eChampions League winner Oliver Provstgaard becomes a real-life footballer with Lazio

SS Lazio made headlines on this season's transfer deadline day when they completed the purchase of professional footballer and eChampions League 2021 winner Oliver Provstgaard from Danish club Vejle. After signing a contract with the Italian team, the young defender will now remain in Rome until the end of the 2028 - 2029 season.

While this might seem like a regular transfer of a young talent to one of Europe’s elite leagues, what sets it apart is a remarkable career twist that has excited the EA FC community.

This article sheds light on the fascinating story of a 21-year-old Danish prodigy, who became one of the very few to translate his digital skills to the real-world football scene.

Oliver Provstgaard's journey from a virtual champion to a Serie A contender

Oliver Provstgaard is not just another regular "wonderboy" in the football scene, he is also a former eChampions League titleholder. Before fully committing to professional football, the Danish player had already left his mark in the competitive FIFA scene under the IGN "OliverPN."

Provstgaard’s career path is far from typical. While he showcased his abilities on the actual pitch, he also manifested his strategic prowess on the virtual screen, winning the eChampions League 2021 title after a dominating performance streak.

His unexpected entry into competitive eSports came in around late 2020, when, as a Vejle U-19 player, he suffered a serious knee injury that kept him sidelined for almost a year.

During his rehabilitation, Provstgaard immersed himself in FIFA 21, a game he had long enjoyed and decided to push his skills to the highest level of professional eSports.

Meanwhile, the eChampions League 2021 was about to commence, and it provided Europe’s best FIFA players with an opportunity to compete for a hefty prize pool of $281,000.

Provstgaard decided to participate in the tournament. Despite entering as an underdog, his tactical approach and composure saw him progress through the qualifiers and secure a place among the final 32 participants.

The team that Oliver Provstgaard used in one of his knockout matches on his road to the ECL 21 champion (Image via X/OliverPN_)

His tournament performance was nothing short of dominant, with him remaining unbeaten while taking down some of the most skilled players in the competition.

In the upper bracket final, he convincingly defeated British player Ethan "EthxnH" Higgins with a 5-1 aggregate score, securing his spot in the grand final.

In the title-deciding match, he faced AC Monza’s Raffaele "Er_Caccia98" Cacciapuoti, competing for the championship and a grand prize of $75,000. Provstgaard took control in the first leg, securing a 2-1 victory.

With only a draw required in the second leg, he faced a challenge when his opponent equalized on aggregate. However, a powerful left-footed strike from Neymar in-game turned the tide in his favor.

Maintaining his 3-2 aggregate advantage, Oliver Provstgaard clinched victory and was crowned the eChampions League 2021 winner.

Returning to the field: A new beginning for Oliver Provstgaard

Despite his remarkable eSports success, Oliver Provstgaard always viewed football as his primary career. Once his recovery was complete, he shifted his focus back. In order to prepare for the 2021–2022 Danish Superliga season, he returned to Vejle.

On April 2022, Provstgaard made his professional debut against Odense Boldklub, playing for the entire two halves. Now, he once again has the chance to get established as a real-life football player in one of Europe's top 5 leagues, thanks to his move to Lazio.

While Oliver Provstgaard's eSports triumph remains an extraordinary part of his journey, his ultimate goal has always been to succeed in professional football.

As the Danish youngster steps into this new challenge in Serie A, both football and EA FC fans will closely follow his progress, eager to see how the former eChampions League winner adapts to life in top-tier football.

