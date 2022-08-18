"2 million PPV buys" - Eddie Hearn reveals the astronomical amount of pay-per-views sold at KSI vs. Logan Paul 2

British YouTuber and boxer, JJ "KSI" was seen sharing his reaction to sports promoter Eddie Hearn revealing the amount of pay-per-views sold in the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 match.

Speaking in an interview, Hearn stated that the duo managed to sell an extraordinary amount, making it to the fifth highest selling PPV match of all time.

ksi @KSI Ali @AnEsonGib Eddie Hearn said KSI vs Logan 2 did Two Million PPV Buys.



Which would make it the 5th highest PPV in history, Crazy Eddie Hearn said KSI vs Logan 2 did Two Million PPV Buys. Which would make it the 5th highest PPV in history, Crazy https://t.co/aKYenxyvHB Well Dayum… twitter.com/anesongib/stat… Well Dayum… twitter.com/anesongib/stat…

The rivalry between JJ and Paul incited the emergence of influencer boxing and drew a new fan base into the sport. The duo first met in a white-collar clash that captivated both the UK and the US, but ended in a tie. A rematch was then scheduled for 2019, which saw JJ chosen as the winner by split decision.

Eddie Hearn described KSI vs. Logan Paul match as "incredible"

Eddie Hearn was notably engaged in the second match between the two YouTube stars, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Hearn was the promoter of the entire event, which was touted to be a grand success due to the sheer amount of audience and publicity it managed to garner.

Speaking to the interview, Hearn also stated that:

"They know me from the KSI and Logan Paul fight...I think it did about 2 million pay-per-view buys for this show, incredible..."

He continued:

"Pay-per-view in the UK, pay-per-view in America, pay-per-view all around the world. Huge numbers. And as I said, these two...fantastic at engaging their audiences."

In addition to PPVs, the live press conference also attracted over six million concurrent viewers at the time, making it among the most talked about boxing matches in the history of the sport.

The event's profits were expected to be around £150 million, with both content creators recouping seven-figure paydays as a result of the show's success.

Fans share their reaction to the numbers

Fans were flabbergasted at the sight of the numbers that had emerged due to the tweet which was originally shared by British YouTuber AnEsonGib. JJ himself retweeted the clip. Here are some of the comments that were shared in the thread:

Out Of Context Sidemen @oocsdmn @KSI Eddie would be searching for yachts in Ibiza if he were to get involved in the Wembley fight next year @KSI Eddie would be searching for yachts in Ibiza if he were to get involved in the Wembley fight next year

. @reallyhaviin @KSI get a replacement for your second fight @KSI get a replacement for your second fight

Fans even hinted at the possible match between JJ and Jake Paul, which is likely to take place in London. Here are some of the Tweets:

Mohamed Enieb @its_menieb @KSI KSI vs Jake Paul would do 10x PPV buys the Logan fight did @KSI KSI vs Jake Paul would do 10x PPV buys the Logan fight did https://t.co/WSRNAIKCxi

Ishaq Khan @IshaqKh77306154 @AnEsonGib Jake Paul v ksi will prob get 2nd or 1st no joke @AnEsonGib Jake Paul v ksi will prob get 2nd or 1st no joke

With two million PPV purchases, KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 ranks fifth in the world, only behind boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's four matches against Conor McGregor (2017), Manny Pacquiao (2015), Canelo Alvarez (2013), and Oscar De La Hoya (2007).

