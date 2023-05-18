eFootball 2023 6th Mobile Anniversary Celebration: All rewards, free eFootball coins, and more

eFootball 2023 will offer many in-game resources and a special card for its 6th Mobile Anniversary Celebration. The upcoming events mark a special occasion in Konami's history when it released its popular football franchise for mobile devices. The game has had a rich legacy, and the upcoming freebies are being handed out as a token of its achievements. Not only are the rewards special, but they will be available to players on all console platforms.

Konami has already confirmed the upcoming freebies. Based on official information, players will receive many in-game resources to benefit their Dream Team squads greatly. A special version of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes will be handed out for free to make matters even better.

eFootball 2023 will greatly benefit from the 6th Mobile Anniversary Celebration events

Players have expected to hear Konami's official news after earlier leaks hinted at some extraordinary rewards. As part of the 6th Mobile Anniversary Celebration, the major attraction will be the Bruno Fernandes Showtime card. Aside from unique traits, this stunning item has major boosts in its skills and attributes.

It goes without saying that the card would be an asset to any Dream Team squad. Moreover, more Epic cards will be available for players to earn by playing the game. But that's not all, as players can earn plenty of resources.

For starters, a special login bonus program has been planned. Players can receive up to three POTW picks, 330,000 credits, and 300 eFootball coins. A special challenge event will give players skill tokens and 250 eFootball coins.

New tour events will help players get more credits, skill tokens, and training XPs. They will also get up to three POTW pulls by completing all the challenges.

A new set of campaign objectives will reward players with 180,000 credits, 60,000 training XP, and 120 eFootball coins. Overall, there are numerous rewards for eFootball 2023 players to make the most out of the upcoming events.

A separate giveaway of 5,000 eFootball points will also be provided to all eFootball 2023 players as part of the 6th Mobile Anniversary Celebration.

