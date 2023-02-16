eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 patch notes - Major changes to dribbling, new friendly match mode, and more

eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 is now up and live for players all over the world, and the latest update brings a host of changes. Konami continues to improve the game based on feedback, and some of it is already live.

A big area of improvement seems to have been made in the department of dribbling, which has been a bone of discontent so far. From acrobatic finishes to double touches, Konami has made some subtle enhancements. While these might be the primary changes, plenty of work has been done in other areas.

Let's take a look at all the major changes made by eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 and what players can expect from the game.

Some of the changes in eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 has been requested by fans for a long time

The biggest area of improvement for eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 seems to be focused around gameplay.

eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 gameplay changes

Dribbling (eFootball 2023 v2.4.0)

・ Significantly improved dribbling response, especially in slow-moving situations such as immediately after controlling a pass or after a big turn.

・ Implemented adjustments to mid-dribble Shield command inputs so that a Shield can only be performed when the player has the ball under control, as previously, a Shield could be performed even if the ball is not fully under control, which could ultimately lead to losses of possession.

Passing (eFootball 2023 v2.4.0)

・ Implemented adjustments so that mid-dribble kicking inputs are more responsively reflected.

・ Implemented adjustments so that when a kick input is performed just before the ball is controlled, the subsequent kick will be more responsive.

・ Implemented adjustments so that through passes will now be played towards a more appropriate position, as previously, they would sometimes be played too close towards the receiving player.

・ Implemented adjustments so that through passes will now be played at a more appropriate speed, as previously, through passes would sometimes be played at an excessively slow speed.

・ Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue of players not being able to receive passes adequately.

・ Fixed the issue regarding Manual Pass Level 1 and 2 where performing a Lofted Pass with the Power Gauge at maximum towards a direction with no teammates may result in a Manual Pass being performed instead.

Shooting (eFootball 2023 v2.4.0)

・ Implemented adjustments so that players with the Player Skill "Acrobatic Finishing" will now perform acrobatic shots more frequently in adequate scenarios. Enhancements were also implemented on the speed and accuracy of "Acrobatic Finishing" attempts.

・ Implemented adjustments so that when inputting a "Shoot" or "Clear" command within close proximity to an opponent, players will make contact with the ball in a more hasty manner, as previously, more time-consuming animations would sometimes be selected, which could ultimately lead to losses of possession.

・ Implemented adjustments so that the appropriate shooting motions will be selected with regard to distance and other in-match circumstances, as previously, headers would sometimes be triggered in areas that are too far away from the goal.

・ Fixed the issue where performing a Controlled Shot right after a Kick Feint may result in an excessively high-speed shot.

Traps (eFootball 2023 v2.4.0)

・ Implemented adjustments to some ball control motions, as previously, players would sometimes move in a slow manner after taking a touch.

・ Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue of when controlling a sudden oncoming ball, players may take an excessively heavy touch even if a Dash command is not performed.

・ Fixed the issue where teammates who come forward to receive a Short Corner may not be able to control the ball properly.

Defense (eFootball 2023 v2.4.0)

・ Implemented adjustments to the player movement speed in defense to ensure a proper game balance in response to other attacking-related adjustments.

・ Fixed the issue regarding Match-up where players may move towards the ball even if the directional input is performed in a different direction.

・ Fixed the issue where possession cannot be retrieved adequately despite the player having their body in line between the ball and the opponent.

・ Fixed the issue regarding the dropping area of oncoming high balls where players may attempt to head the ball on the spot instead of jostling for position with the opponent.

・ Fixed the issue where a normal tackle may be triggered in rare instances, even if a Shoulder Charge input was performed.

・ Implemented adjustments so that it is now easier to block an oncoming ball, as previously, players sometimes would not be able to block oncoming crosses despite being in an adequate position to do so.

・ Implemented adjustments to the triggering conditions of Blocks, as previously, players would sometimes perform Blocks in unnatural body positions.

Goalkeeper (eFootball 2023 v2.4.0)

・ Implemented adjustments to ensure that goalkeepers will make the appropriate decision to catch an oncoming ball in the air in appropriate scenarios, as previously, they would sometimes elect to punch the ball away.

・ Fixed the issue where goalkeepers could not dash backwards quickly enough against a high-trajectory shot, resulting in a late save.

・ Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where the goalkeeper may fall over after making contact with another player at the time of his saving attempt and cannot make the intended save.

Fouls (eFootball 2023 v2.4.0)

・ Implemented adjustments for fairer foul decisions with regard to the circumstances. AI

・ Implemented adjustments to the positioning of players in defensive situations so that when increasing the Attack/Defense Level, players will start applying pressure to the opponent higher up the field.

・ Implemented adjustments to Team Playstyle "Possession Game" and "Out Wide" so that there are more supporting players in position to receive passes from the ball holder, which contributes to smoother passing plays in attack.

・ Implemented adjustments so that players who look to jump out behind the defensive line will run into spaces that are more effective to the circumstances.

・ Implemented adjustments so that lone strikers who look to run behind the defense will search for open spaces in a wider area before making the run.

・ Implemented adjustments so that players making runs behind the defenders in potential goal-scoring scenarios will smoothly run towards the intended spaces without decelerating unnaturally.

・ Implemented adjustments so that players who make a run behind the defenders will move into spaces where opponents are less likely to be able to intercept passes towards them.

・ Implemented adjustments so that in scenarios where multiple players are on the attack, the suitable players will make a run behind the defenders.

・ Implemented adjustments so that fullbacks (with the exception of Defensive Fullbacks) will make overlapping runs in appropriate scenarios.

・ Implemented adjustments to ensure that there are defending players positioned in front of the penalty area during opponents' corner kicks and free kicks in deep positions, as clearances and second balls were often picked up by the opposing team.

・ Implemented adjustments so that when possession is lost near the team's own penalty area, the whole team will switch back to defending in a quicker manner.

・ Implemented adjustments to the positioning of players in defensive situations so that man-marking will be performed in a more adequate manner. Adjustments were also implemented to the triggering conditions, distance, and the speed of defensive line dropping, as previously, the defensive line would sometimes drop too far back or become uneven.

・ Implemented adjustments so that when performing a Call for Pressure and the opposition ball holder comes under pressure, the whole team will take up positions that make further pressing even easier.

Other Gameplay Enhancements of eFootball 2023 v2.4.0

・ Implemented adjustments ineFootball 2023 v2.4.0 so that the cursor will switch to a more appropriate player in scenarios where the ball bounces off the woodwork and comes back into play.

・ Implemented adjustments so that players will avoid the oncoming shots and passes from teammates in a more appropriate manner.

・ Implemented adjustments so that when defenders put their bodies in and successfully regain possession, the player who loses the ball will not stumble in an unnatural direction.

・ Fixed the issue where players chasing after a ball that is going to go out of bounds may give up earlier than expected.

・ Implemented adjustments to the calculation algorithm of added time, in particular, the allotment of the number of set pieces in the algorithm, as previously, added time would sometimes be too short.

Additional Features of the eFootball 2023 V2.4.0

Added "Friend Match" mode in Authentic Team in eFootball 2023 v2.4.0 where users can play online matches with a friend using real-world teams.

・ Updated selectable teams under "Trial Match" in Authentic Team.

・ Added a new feature where you can select the order of penalty takers based on their Stats and Condition before a penalty shootout.

・ Added Filter function for Reserves in Game Plan.

・ Added a new feature in "Special Player List" under "Contract" where users can sign multiple players at once.

・ Added new Filter options in "My Team."

eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 updates and additions

Added a new stadium (Estadio AKRON) in eFootball 2023 v2.4.0.

・ Updated the player roster for some clubs playing in Campeonato Brasileiro (Brazil).

The following data has also been updated with eFootball 2023 v2.4.0:

・ Team data

・ Player photos, graphics, and data

・ Manager photos and data

・ Uniforms

・ Stadium graphics

・ Cleats

・ Commentary

・ Photos

eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 season updates

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A (Brazil)

・ Campeonato Brasileiro Série B (Brazil)

・ Campeonato PlanVital (Chile)

・ MEIJI YASUDA J1 LEAGUE (Japan)

・ MEIJI YASUDA J2 LEAGUE (Japan)

・ USL Championship (USA)

・ Argentine League

・ Colombian League

eFootball 2023 V2.4.0 bug fixes

・ When certain players perform a goal celebration near the goal, teammates may move through the goal net.

・ When performing a Monumental Celebration, the player may go through the body of other players.

・ In the cutscene where players join shoulders during a penalty shootout, the players' arms are at an unnatural angle, and their hands are unnaturally far from their shoulders.

・ When a penalty shoot-out lasts until the sixth player or later, the graphic that indicates a goal is no longer displayed correctly.

・ In some goal scenes during highlights, a different player name may be displayed instead of the player who actually registered the assist.

・ On the pre-match Uniform selection screen, inputting certain commands can cause the displayed Uniform to appear as a combination between the 1st and 2nd Uniforms.

・ After taking a free kick, the command guide for Position Shift may become inactive (grayed out).

・ When multiple player substitutions are made just before the end of a match, the substitution announcements will continue even after the match has ended.

・ In certain stadiums, spectators of the home team may hold up choreographies of the away team before the match.

・ In Friend Match, when the time limit reaches zero and a team is randomly selected on the team selection screen, a different team than the actual team the opponent selected is shown.

・ In the Game Plan List of Friend Match, the command guides at the bottom of the screen may not be displayed correctly.

・ Possessing a large number of Featured or Trending Players will result in the response time of Player List in My Team and Reserves List in Game Plan becoming slow.

・ In vs AI Challenge Event matches, performing commands in a certain order will result in users being able to edit the AI team's Game Plan.

・ In Events where "Event Conditions Apply", selecting the "By Event" options under [Auto-pick players] in Game Plan may sometimes result in a squad that does not fulfill the Event Conditions being built.

・ In My Team, the Foil effects on the smaller-sized Player Cards are not displayed correctly.

・ When transitioning to the Match Pass screen, the screen may become inoperable for a period of time.

While eFootball 2023 v2.4.0 brings some big changes to the gameplay, much work remains left.

Konami has informed that features like Master League and Co-op gameplay will be available in the near future.

