What is the best team for Master League in Pokemon GO? (January 2023) 

Like in the main series, one of the most engaging aspects of Pokemon GO is its competitive battle scene. Players can construct teams of practically any combination they wish before hitting the ranked ladder in one of three different formats, including the Master League.

The Master League is where the most powerful creatures in the mobile game go to test their mettle against one another. Its single restriction is that it only allows creatures with a combat power of 2,500 or higher. This means the battles feature some incredibly powerful match-ups.

For players wanting to participate in the Master League, it would help to know which creatures perform best in that tier of play.

Thankfully, Pokemon GO has no shortage of powerful creatures that populate the tier. Knowing which ones perform best can help players either prepare counters of their own or know which picks to use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Lugia and other top performers form a great team for Pokemon GO's Master League

Shadow Dragonite

Dragonite as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Dragonite is arguably the best Dragon-type creature that players can currently use in Pokemon GO. Thanks to the boost it receives from being a Shadow Pokemon, this Pocket Monster's damage-dealing potential is greatly increased.

Due to the lack of Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon in the Master League, players who play smart can check other Dragon-type creatures they may encounter with their Shadow Dragonite.

If trainers take the time and learn the timing for switching it in, Shadow Dragonite can be a menace to use in competitive play.

Lugia

Lugia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known as "The Great Wall" in the main series' competitive scene, Lugia is one of the best defensive options in the franchise. It boasts amazing defensive stats as well as a great Flying and Psychic typing. Not many opponents that see high usage in the Master League can match it in battle.

Having access to the best Flying-type attack in the game, Aeroblast, Lugia can decimate every opponent it can out-tank in battle. While it has some of the highest defensive stats in the game, picks like Giratina and Yveltal have the type advantage over it. Players should play those match-ups carefully or switch Lugia out.

Altered Giratina

Altered Giratina as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Lugia, Giratina is an amazing pick in Pokemon GO, known for its outstanding defensive qualities. With its Ghost and Dragon typing, it withstands attacks against a lot of the game's dominating creatures like Mewtwo, Lugia, and Solgaleo. Its Altered form further enhances these defensive traits.

While Altered Giratina is a practically unbreakable wall, it has its fair share of weaknesses. Its Dragon typing leaves it exposed to attacks from Shadow Dragonite and Kyurem while also potentially losing against Origin Giratina. Nevertheless, Altered Giratina is still a great choice to open battles with.

While these Pocket Monsters are all great choices for players to use in Pokemon GO's Master League, trainers can have the most fun via experimentation with all the combinations they can access. They should never be afraid to try new things when building a team.

