EG vs LOUD: League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins have commenced, and North American seed Evil Geniuses (EG) is set to clash with Brazilian powerhouse LOUD on the second day of the international tournament (September 30).

The first day of League of Legends Worlds 2022 did not go as planned for Evil Geniuses, as they ended up losing an intense game against Fnatic.

LOUD, on the other hand, dominantly showcased what they're made of, and are currently ranked higher than the North American team. With the second day of the play-ins stage on the horizon, it'll be interesting to see if LOUD manages to triumph against Evil Geniuses.

Preview of EG vs LOUD at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

Evil Geniuses is the third seed from the North American League Championship Series (LCS), with the team also making an appearance at the Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022. Evil Geniuses saw minor changes to their main roster for Worlds 2022, with Attack Damage Carry (ADC) Kaori stepping in as a temporary substitute for their botlaner Danny.

Brazilian seed LOUD was founded in 2019, and joined The Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (CBLOL) in October 2020.

The team consistently finished in fourth and fifth place during the 2022 competitive season. However, things took a positive turn when they managed to sweep paiN Gaming during the CBLOL 2022 Split 2 Playoffs Finals.

LOUD's ADC, Brance, boasts a 100% win rate on champions like Kalista (played 4 times), Zeri (played 3 times), Kai'Sa (played once), and Twitch (also played once). His whopping 70.7% kill participation rate makes him the backbone of the Brazilian seed.

By the end of the first day at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins, LOUD had claimed one victory and lost one game, landing them in third place in the first pool.

In comparison, Evil Geniuses failed to secure a single win and are currently the last team in the same pool. With a solid draft and definitive decision-making skills, Evil Geniuses could possibly come out on top and win the upcoming game against LOUD.

However, with the latter's current form, the community expects the underdog to outperform the favored team.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and LOUD have yet to face each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous Results

On September 29, Evil Geniuses faced off against European behemoth Fnatic in the Worlds 2022 play-ins and lost the game.

LOUD went against the Japanese team DetonatioN Focusme and ended up winning that match. LOUD's second game at this stage was against Beyond Gaming, which they eventually lost.

Worlds 2022 Roster

Evil Geniuses' potential roster:

Impact

Inspired

Jojopyun

Kaori

Vulcan

LOUD's potential roster:

Robo

Croc

tinowns

Brance

Ceos

Livestream details

The Evil Genisues vs LOUD series will be livestreamed on Riot Games' official Twitch channel on September 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm CDT / 2:30 am IST.

