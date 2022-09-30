RNG vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and MAD Lions will face off in the penultimate match on the second day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage. This is another exciting match since it will be a clash between China and Europe.

MAD Lions will need to step up if they want to win this match, as the scales are tipped heavily in RNG's favor. Having said that, they do have experienced players and a methodically crafted plan. If their plan ends up working, the team could pull off an upset.

Since RNG has a habit of starting slow in international tournaments and letting their guard down against weaker opponents, it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

Preview of RNG vs MAD Lions at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

RNG's campaign at the 2022 Summer and Spring Split has been spectacular. The team finished first in the Spring, won MSI, and secured a fourth-place finish in the Summer.

RNG have performed consistently throughout the year and have shown significant adaptability in terms of understanding the meta. Their players are already capable of playing almost any champion, but the fact that they can do so with perfection is what makes them frightening.

While RNG have been performing well as a team, special credit should be given to Xiaohu and Gala, their midlaner and botlaner, respectively. Both players have been in the form of their lives and have never under-performed up until this point.

Gala, in particular, has been one of the best ADCs in the world. He even demolished players like Viper and Jackeylove in League of Legends' LPL.

With such a capable roster, RNG is definitely one of the safest teams to bet on at Worlds 2022.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, have had a very chaotic season. They suffered a disastous Spring Split in League of Legends' LEC, prompting the organization to make a change. Nisqy, a former midlaner from Fnatic, was subsequently added to the squad for the Summer.

It is fair to say that Nisqy made MAD Lions perform well. Initially, the team picked up wins quite consistently and asserted dominance over their opponents in the league.

However, the issue was that MAD Lions were very one-dimensional. The team always put Nisqy on a roaming champion who would farm for a few minutes and start diving other lanes to win games.

Once every team in the LEC figured this out, it was over for MAD Lions. In fact, the team were very lucky to even qualify for Worlds 2022.

So, in terms of predictions, unless RNG drop the ball and becomes reluctant, they should be able to demolish MAD Lions with ease.

Head-to-Head

RNG and MAD Lions have previously met twice in professional League of Legends tournaments and are tied 1-1 against each other.

Previous Results

RNG faced LNG in League of Legends LPL 2022 Summer Split and grabbed an easy 3-2 victory.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced Isurus in League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

Worlds 2022 Roster

RNG

Breathe

Wei

Xiaohu

Gala

Ming

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs RNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on September 30, 2022 at 9:00 pm CDT/7:30 am IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think MAD Lions can defeat RNG? Yes No 0 votes so far