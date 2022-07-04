Elden Ring dataminer shows off a “Gostoc-like” enemy in Stormveil from version 1.0

Elden Ring dataminers have been finding something new in the game every day, and the latest series of reveals showcased just how different the game truly was in 1.0 compared to what it is in the final version.

A couple of weeks ago, the dataminer who goes by the handle of Sekiro Dubi started recovering files from the 1.0 version of the game. It showcased that FromSoftware’s latest RPG was quite different from one of the earlier versions, where the Royal Capital Leyndell looked almost unrecognizable.

Sekiro Dubi @sekirodubi Here's a Gostoc-like cut enemy from Stormveil. It has a facemask, and special weapon combo. #ELDENRING Here's a Gostoc-like cut enemy from Stormveil. It has a facemask, and special weapon combo. #ELDENRING https://t.co/O4Tbb9ohgS

In the most recent post, the dataminer discussed how Stormveil Castle, in Elden Ring version 1.0, had a “Gostoc-like” enemy.

Now, for those unaware, Gostoc is the NPC that players find towards the entrance of Stormveil castle, whom they encounter again after beating Godrick the Grafter, where he will be shown to be repeatedly kicking his former master's head.

Surprisingly, there were no enemy types that looked like him in the official version of the game, however, it would seem that for at least version 1.0, the developers have thought of including other vassals like him as an enemy.

Elden Ring 1.0 was very different from the final version

The Gostoc-like enemy was not the only difference Sekiro Dubi pointed out in his findings. According to one of his videos, the Royal Capital of Leyndell was entirely different from the current version of the game. The dataminer feels that perhaps in version 1.0, the game took place in an entirely different timeline.

The Leyndell that the dataminer found consisted of new enemies located in different parts of the city. They even came across a banished Knight who still paid respect to their fallen leader, Gransax, and provided speculation that version 1.0 Lyendell was at a time when the forces of the Erdtree were yet to completely dominate it.

Sekiro Dubi @sekirodubi Elden Ring DLC shadow dropped? Leyndell before the armies of the Erdtree took back control of the Capital?



Sekiro Dubi also pointed out that the Oracle Envoys are yet to arrive in the city, with the Lower Capital Church also boasting an entirely different name. Hence, the dataminer feels that 1.0 might have been a shadow DLC drop, which takes place at a much earlier age and is something that FromSoftware might look to explore in future expansions.

Sekiro Dubi @sekirodubi It seems Great Runes at one point were called Shards It seems Great Runes at one point were called Shards https://t.co/hPmhOKPc86

Many items like Runes and Remembrances were also different, hence, if the developers do look to introduce an Elden Ring expansion centered around a previous age, they might only take parts of version 1.0.

Players looking to play version 1.0 will be able to do so once they get their hands on a Blu-ray copy of the game. They should be playing the title as is on their PS4 and PS5 without updating it to the latest patch or any patch that came after 1.0.

