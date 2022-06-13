Elden Ring multiplayer servers will be temporarily taken down (June 13) for maintenance and patch 1.05 update

Elden Ring has been one of the biggest successes in the gaming world recently and is regularly supported with updates. However, as great as the game has been, it has seen its fair share of bugs.

There are also tweaks that developers FromSoftware make routinely to improve the title. With the arrival of the upcoming patch 1.05, players will have to sacrifice its online capabilities for a few hours.

It is expected to last about 3 hours for all platforms and will include an update to version 1.05.



Maintenance will begin at 11:00 PM PDT | 08:00 CEST | 15:00 JST.



Since its release, Elden Ring has been the apple of the eyes of both users and critics. Many have loved the latest soulslike game, which has led to the title becoming a major hit.

While the emphasis is on the single-player part, the game also has an active multiplayer element. Gamers can take on opponents and battle for runes used for different things. However, those facilities will be restricted when maintenance begins.

Fans will have to wait during Elden Ring's maintenance work

Since its release, the game has been routinely tweaked to ensure it performs as expected. It has been nearly two months since the last update, and players can expect the upcoming patch 1.05 to be released on June 13.

In preparation for that, the servers will go down, and the developers will have information about the time. Here are the times, according to different zones, when the online servers of Elden Ring will go down:

11.00 pm PDT

8.00 am CEST

3.00 pm JST

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING Patch notes for #ELDENRING version 1.05 will be made available after the maintenance. Patch notes for #ELDENRING version 1.05 will be made available after the maintenance.

Once the maintenance work starts, all the online servers will be taken down, as the developers will push out patch 1.05. It is the first patch since 1.04, released on April 19.

FromSoftware has assured all the details will be available once the patch is officially released. The maintenance will end with an update available to all the users, which will need to be downloaded before they can play Elden Ring again.

It will be interesting to see what changes and additions patch 1.05 brings. It's expected that, among other things, FromSoftware will continue quashing the bugs and improving the game's performance. While the release has been a significant hit, there have been specific issues related to bugs and optimization.

Many of those have been fixed post-release, but a few remain. These problems will likely be worked on in the upcoming patch, along with other additions added to the game. Once the update arrives, the online services will be restored.

