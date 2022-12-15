Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 fixes Colosseum Update's weapon exploits

Elden Ring received a brand new patch targeted at fixing a few weapon exploits that were present in the newly added Colosseum PvP mode. FromSoftware recently released patch 1.08 for the game, adding a brand new game mode - the Colosseum arena, for all PvP interactions, including solo duels as well as PvP championships.

While the Colosseum game mode was released fairly optimized and free of any game-breaking bugs, players did find a few exploits that gave them an advantage in PvP. Fortunately, FromSoftware has now released a new patch for Elden Ring that fixes these weapon exploits as well as a few gameplay bugs in the Colosseum Update.

The new patch 1.08.1 for Elden Ring is a hotfix aimed at fixing the right-handed weapon exploit as well as the map bug accidentally introduced in the Colosseum Update

Elden Ring's patch 1.08.1 weighs in at less than 10 megabytes, which is understandable given it only fixes a handful of issues that cropped up in the game with the Colosseum Update.

FromSoftware has been fairly swift in releasing updates for their open world magnum opus, fixing a plethora of performance related issues on consoles as well as PCs, and also introducing balance changes based on community feedback.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



Please update your game to the latest version in order to use multiplayer features.



Detailed patch notes are available here: The 1.08.1 hotfix patch for #ELDENRING is now available.Please update your game to the latest version in order to use multiplayer features.Detailed patch notes are available here: bnent.eu/ERPatch1801 The 1.08.1 hotfix patch for #ELDENRING is now available.Please update your game to the latest version in order to use multiplayer features.Detailed patch notes are available here: bnent.eu/ERPatch1801

The patch notes for version 1.08.1 reads as follows:

Fixed a bug that changed crouching attack behavior of right-handed weapons when holding specific weapons in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that prevented other players' positions from being displayed correctly on the compass and the map during multiplayer sessions aside from the Colosseums.

After updating the game, players will notice the game's version as well as the regulation version being updated to 1.08.1, which can be verified on Elden Ring's main menu screen. Considering that this update introduces changes to the game's PvP aspect, players on consoles will need to be online while booting up the game after the update in order to update the game's regulation version.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



The free Colosseum Update is now available. Join the fight and prove your worth.



Full patch notes can be viewed here:



#ELDENRING Come forth, warriors, and walk the path of champions.The free Colosseum Update is now available. Join the fight and prove your worth.Full patch notes can be viewed here: bnent.eu/ERPatch108 Come forth, warriors, and walk the path of champions.The free Colosseum Update is now available. Join the fight and prove your worth.Full patch notes can be viewed here: bnent.eu/ERPatch108#ELDENRING https://t.co/G6E7Ymkp7O

The right-handed weapon exploit, while not game-breaking, was still an annoyance for many players who wanted to enjoy the Colosseum PvP game mode. This exploit basically allowed players to use a left-handed weapon's "Ash of War" with their right-handed weapon. Although this exploit was previously patched out by FromSoftware, it returned to the game with the Colosseum Update.

Unfortunately, for many players, the update does not bring the ray tracing features that were promised by FromSoftware before Elden Ring's release, or the highly requested ultrawide for DLSS support that the game's PC version can greatly benefit from.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes