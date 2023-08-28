Emiru reveals Asmongold has spent close to $10,000 on Honkai Star Rail and has gone full pay-to-win

On August 27, 2023, Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" disclosed some fascinating details regarding Zack "Asmongold." She appeared as a guest on Nick "Nmplol's" channel, during which a conversation about Honkai Star Rail came up. According to Emiru, she and Zack have spent so much money on the gacha title that it "auto-plays" itself.

Nmplol was taken aback upon hearing this. He wanted to clarify that the prominent MMORPG personality had gone pay-to-win despite previously criticizing microtransactions in games.

In response, Emiru said:

"Yeah, more than me! Like, two to three times more than me. (Nmplol inquires whether Asmongold spent $50,000 in Honkai Star Rail) No, he has probably spent less than $10k. But still, a ridiculous amount."

"Asmon really became everything that he wasn't" - Emiru and Nmplol discuss Asmongold spending "ridiculous" amounts of money on Honkai Star Rail

The discussion began at the two-hour mark of Nmplol's broadcast when he and Emiru discussed Honkai Star Rail. The professional cosplayer eventually disclosed that she and Asmongold had gone full pay-to-win.

She elaborated:

"You have to spend more time playing, like, get good. But, like, me and Asmon - we've both spent a lot of money on the game. And we're so strong that we can just autoplay. Like, the game plays itself. Which is kind of fun. But then, it's like, 'What's the point if you spend money not to play anymore?'"

Nmplol was shocked to hear Emiru's revelation and inquired:

"Wait, Asmon spends money on Honkai Star Rail?"

At this point, the 25-year-old Twitch streamer claimed that Asmongold had spent "two to three times" as much money on the miHoYo-developed game as she had.

Timestamp: 02:15:10

Nmplol then jokingly stated that the OTK co-founder became "everything he wasn't." He added:

"You know what's crazy? Asmon really just became everything that he wasn't. You know? Back when he was playing WoW (World of Warcraft), he was 'Mr. I hate microtransactions'... and now he has just really become that guy. You know what? It is just a circle of life, dude. You know? If you hate something so much, you'll eventually become it."

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Asmongold has been playing and occasionally streaming Honkai Star Rail since its release in April. On May 7, 2023, the Austin, Texas-based content creator claimed that his bank informed him that his account would be frozen due to excessive spending on the gacha game.