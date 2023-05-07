Asmongold claims his bank was going to lock his account after spending too much money on Honkai Star Rail

On May 7, 2023, popular MMORPG streamer Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to play the miHoYo-developed game Honkai Star Rail. While purchasing the in-game currencies, the content creator claimed he received a message from his bank informing him that his account would be locked because he spent too much money on the gacha title.

"Did you really spend money on this s**t?" - Asmongold discusses bank message after spending on Honkai Star Rail

Three hours into his May 7 broadcast, Asmongold was collecting rewards from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass. Before progressing to Simulated Universe World 2, he decided to purchase the in-game currency. While doing the necessary transactions, fans inquired if the streamer would purchase Standard Banners. He responded by saying:

"Am I going to gamba (gamble) on standard? Umm... I think I should probably just keep doing spends for Seals. That seems like the smart thing to do. I just don't know yet."

A few moments later, the One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed he received an email notification from his bank, stating his account was going to be locked after he made purchases in the gacha game:

"My bank sent me an email, and they were like, 'Did you really spend the money on this s**t?' They were, like, going to lock my account."

Timestamp: 03:14:40

Joking that the bank was trying to help him out, Asmongold said:

"It's a smart bank. They're trying to help me out."

Continuing further, the Austin, Texas-based personality pondered whether he should purchase certain items in the "Embers Exchange," and said:

"I should probably buy out all of this stuff, too, right? All of these, like, different rewards and s**t like this? Yeah. Okay. Let's just do all of them (The streamer begins buying items like Shattered Blade, Arrow of the Beast Hunter, Key of Inspiration, Endurance of Bronze, and more)."

Asmongold has been streaming Honkai Star Rail since it was released on April 26, 2023. At the time of writing, the 32-year-old personality racked up 27.6 hours of playtime on his alternate Twitch channel.

