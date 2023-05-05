"I don't even know what J.K. Rowling said about trans people" - Asmongold comments on people boycotting HBO's Harry Potter series

On May 4, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawr, to play World of Warcraft. He also hosted a Just Chatting segment, where he came across a post by a Twitter user who urged people to boycott the upcoming live-action adaptation of Harry Potter. When the streamer saw this, he claimed the controversy persisted even after the Hogwarts Legacy debacle.

Asmongold began interacting with his Twitch audience when one viewer claimed that J.K. Rowling did "nothing wrong." Responding to this, the Austin, Texas-based personality stated:

"I don't even know. Here's the thing. I don't even know what J.K. Rowling said about trans people. And you want to know why? It's because she's a writer and not a scientist. So, everything that she says doesn't matter. Why would I even waste my time? Who cares?! It's just so silly."

Asmongold shares his thoughts on people boycotting HBO's live-action adaptation of Harry Potter

At the three-hour mark of the livestream, Asmongold came across a Twitter user who stated that J.K. Rowling is an executive producer of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Harry Potter. They added:

"You support (the) right of trans people to exist, you do not touch this. Period."

Seeing this, the One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed that he would be "farming content" about the controversy:

"Oh, god. You thought Hogwarts Legacy, you thought it was over. It turns out, that's right, it's not over! There is a new one now, and J.K. Rowling is an executive producer and she will directly benefit from this. So, they're trying to get everybody to boycott this new Harry Potter series. That's right, guys. I can't wait! I'm going to be able to farm so much content for this."

Asmongold continued further and added that there was "another boycott brewing":

"'Stay mad, Twitter.' Yeah, exactly. Everybody is calling it out, saying how f**king stupid it is. But, you can see, obviously, there is another boycott brewing. They are trying to get... I guess, like, them... like, I don't know. Like, HBO Max, whatever the f**k this is. I don't know what it is. Whoever is making it, to not make it. Or, to people for them to not watch it, or something. I don't really know exactly how that's going to fit together. That's about it."

According to the World of Warcraft streamer, people were tired of the "crusader s**t":

"I mean, again, people I think are tired of these, you know... this like f**king crusader s**t. It's so annoying."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold is considered by many to be the biggest MMORPG streamer on Twitch. He has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016 and has amassed over three million followers on his primary channel.

