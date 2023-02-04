Emiru reveals getting invited to OTK ownership in March 2022, says she was skeptical following controversies

Newly declared OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" took to her stream to reveal that despite her new role being announced recently, it was March or April of last year when she was initially offered the ownership idea.

Emiru, who joined on January 2, 2022, revealed that the idea of co-owning OTK had to be stalled due to subsequent controversies in relation to past and present members of the group. She also talked about feeling skeptical that fans would call the announcement of her ownership a "PR stunt."

Emiru explains her fears prior to being announced as a co-owner

Emiru has opened up about her recent co-ownership of OTK. Having joined early last year, she has been a streamer and content creator for the group. However, proceedings changed after OTK announced, during their latest shareholder meeting, that Emily would be taking her stake in the company.

Surprisingly, she also revealed that it was as early as March 2022 when she had initially received the proposal. Speaking about it, she said:

“Initially invited on to the ownership team, I think it was March or April of last year. It was after my first League tournament, the OTK ref tournament, is when I was invited but it took a while for things to be like, officiated.”

She then spoke about the controversies stalling her decision to join the group as a co-owner. For those not aware, some OTK members, past and present, were involved in controversies related to s*xual assault.

Mizkif was initially alleged to have downplayed a s*xual harassment incident to protect his then-close friend and associate CrazySlick. He was later put on temporary leave by the company. The streamer has since returned and was acquitted of the allegations.

The second controversy involved renowned member and co-owner Rich Campbell. He was accused of s*xual assault by Lexi, a former friend. Unlike Mizkif, Campbell permanently left OTK in December 2022.

In light of these events, Emiru said:

“So like, when bad sh*t happened recently, I was like, freak man, now when my announcement happens, people are gonne be like, ‘Oh, it’s PR, oh she got so and so’s equity’ and like, that’s not what happened so that made me really sad.”

Rich Campbell is not the only member to have left the group, as BruceDropEmOff recently announced his departure as well.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes