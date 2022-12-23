Epic Games Store Holiday Sale free game: Get Encased as Day 9 offering

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has another title on offer, Encased, which players can add for free. The latest offer is a part of the 15-day package that is going on during the sale, and will allow players to add premium games to their accounts without spending anything.

There are plenty of things to explore as part of the festive period that commenced on December 15. Part of the big annual sales, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale allows players to enjoy discounts as high as 75% on select titles. Naturally, this is a terrific time for members to expand their libraries and get games for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Encased can be added at no additional cost if someone has a valid account. This is part of the daily freebies as part of the ongoing Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. Epic Games already offers premium games to members for free every week.

Wario64 @Wario64 Encased is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. some Metro game is free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Encased is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. some Metro game is free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/wA48kvajQf

Things have picked up during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, as members can get a new game daily. Unlike the weekly offerings, the freebies refresh every day and come with a 24-hour deadline.

There have been different offerings so far, with AAA titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order being featured as well. The offers are quite effective for those operating on a tight budget and can't spend heavily on the games for any reasons they might have. For the next 24 hours, members won't have to spend anything to add Encased to their Epic Games Store library.

Adding the games is quite straightforward, as the daily offerings can be found directly on the homepage. From there, all a player needs to do is press Get for the title to be added to their library. Once added, it will stay there permanently and won't be removed unless the user does so on their part.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale's latest offering Encased has some interesting attributes

Developed by Dark Crystal Games, Encased is set in an alternate version of the 1970s and is an isometric, tactical RPG at its heart. The main context of the game surrounds an artifact called the Dome and its mysterious origin.

Plenty of complex challenges await the player in the dangerous world of Encased. They need to fight different enemies and withstand the challenges that are present in the universe. Additionally, gamers will have to salvage resources and surpass all the dangers to survive.

The latest freebie of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale also has character growth and development that allows players to have a bigger say in how the game will progress. Overall, it's an interesting pick for those who love the particular genre, especially given that the title is completely free for a little over the next 23 hours.

