Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers Sable as free game on Day 4

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale rolls on with yet another game now available for free. On the occasion of the fourth night of giveaways, the digital store is offering its members a chance to add Sable to their library absolutely free of cost.

Such deals are part of the 15-day program offered by Epic Games with the commencement of the Holiday Sale. The site's members can find amazing discounts across thousands of titles, some of which include heavyweights like God of War and FIFA 23. Older games are also on sale, featuring price cuts going as high as 75%.

This is the perfect opportunity for gamers to expand their library or gift some of their favorite titles to their loved ones during the holiday season. Members can expand their collection with 15 new games by the time the program ends.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Sable offer: Underrated opportunity that might go under radar

Not many are likely to be enthused with Sable, which is now available in the store for 24 hours. All a member will need to do is to redeem the game from the webpage, and it will be added to their Library. Then, the title is theirs to keep forever without paying a dime due to the nature of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

Wario64 @Wario64 Sable is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Them's Fightin' Herds is the next free game tomorrow bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Sable is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Them's Fightin' Herds is the next free game tomorrow bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/i0eDkzgcTX

The Fortnite developer has been giving games away since its inception; it offers up to three free games every week. And things have only got better due to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, as it ensures nobody feels left out.

Released in September 2021, Sable is an underrated title that offers amazing and unique gameplay. Developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury, its players take on the role of a character whose name is the same as the game. The main objective in this offering is to carry the protagonist across the desert and its myriad locations.

Players will have to traverse with the help of a hovercraft, which can be upgraded and customized using in-game resources. They will meet many NPCs while playing the title, whom they will have to help.

Puzzles are also part of Sable, and they're fun and interesting to solve. The core gameplay is ideal for casual gamers, and it's an excellent title to add to the library during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. Once the offer expires, players must get it at full price from the store.

