Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay leaked and it looks as good as a mainline title

An interesting leak has spread online about Ubisoft's ongoing plans for Assassin's Creed Jade, which will be a mainstream mobile title belonging to the series. This comes from a post made on Reddit by user u/dattuu, who has shared the recorded clip from another Facebook account. It was shared about three hours ago from the time of writing, and many community members were surprised.

The project, as mentioned earlier, is one of the four codenamed titles set to arrive in the near future. Not much has been revealed by Ubisoft so far, who have kept things to themselves. Much of the recent discussions have been about Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is set to be the next mainstream installment of the series.

When Mirage was revealed for the first time, it came with scoops about the franchise's future. Those left in doubt breathed a sigh of relief as Ubisoft confirmed its intentions to take the Assassin's Creed franchise to new heights.

Many wanted to know what the codenamed projects could develop into, as all they had seen so far were different renderings of the franchise's logo. Some in the community have already made their guesswork about what they might mean, but few have guessed for a mobile title.

Assassin's Creed Jade's leaks hint at positive gameplay despite being a mobile title

Mainstream PC and console franchises getting expansions on mobile devices isn't something to be unheard of. Even competitive games like Call of Duty Warzone's mobile adaptations will get their global releases soon. Assassin's Creed did offer mobile titles in the past, but they could hardly match the quality of their PC/console counterparts.

The leaked gameplay of Assassin's Creed Jade seems much more promising, even though the clip is limited in length. It seems that the core gameplay will have plenty of open-world areas, which will allow players to explore different regions. It could develop well if Ubisoft adopts the approach taken by games like Genshin Impact.

Of course, there's no confirmation yet about the path Assassin's Creed Jade will take. Readers are requested to wait for official confirmation from Ubisoft before believing any news. While the clip looks very promising, such things often mislead the community.

Moreover, a lot of information is yet to be known about Assassin's Creed Jade and all the other codenamed projects. As for the recently leaked title, fans will surely love to know more in the coming months. While the clip looks polished, it would be premature to expect final details, including a release date, anytime soon.

